BBQ restaurant with area locations offers $5 menu amid government shutdown

The $5 menu (valid until the government shutdown is lifted) features:

Pulled pork sandwich

Pulled chicken sandwich

4 pieces of smoked chicken with toast

½ lb. pulled pork with toast

½ lb. pulled chicken with toast

½ lb. catfish with toast

Drinks and sides are an additional cost.

Prime BBQ is also continuing it’s “pay your rent” giveaway where two winners will receive up to $1,000 each. All you have to do is comment the city you live in on the restaurant’s Facebook post. Winners will be selected next week.

The owners plan to continue this giveaway into the new year.

Yasso said he and his brother grew up in a low income family. With their restaurants doing well, they feel inclined to give back.

“At Prime BBQ, we care deeply about our community. We’re here to help everything get through this tough time — one meal at a time," Yasso said.

MORE DETAILS

Prime BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant has two locations in Ohio: 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in Dayton and 11 American Way in Monroe.

Other food giveaways are being planned.

For more information, visit primebbq.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@primebbqsmokehouse) and Instagram (@primebbqsh) pages.