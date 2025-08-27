Cracker Barrel logo controversy: What to know and where to find restaurants in the Dayton area

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cracker Barrel faced heavy online criticism for the change, particularly from conservatives who claimed the company was going “woke.” President Donald Trump even joined in the conversation, making a post on Truth Social encouraging the chain to “go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than before.”

After days of social media discussion, news segments and a drop of nearly $10 in stock value, Cracker Barrel took to social media on Aug. 26 to announce they are scrapping the new logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,“ the company wrote. ”We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

In the days since the announcement, the chain’s stock has nearly reached its pre-change value.

For those looking to visit a Cracker Barrel location, here are several in the region:

Cracker Barrel Dayton

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 7171 Miller Lane, Dayton

Phone Number: 937-890-0047

Cracker Barrel Centerville

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Phone Number: 937-432-2431

Cracker Barrel Middletown

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 3280 Towne Blvd., Middletown

Phone Number: 513-727-4727

Cracker Barrel Springfield

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 105 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield

Phone Number: 937-325-8221

Cracker Barrel Piqua

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 980 E. Ash St., Piqua

Phone Number: 937-773-6605

Cracker Barrel Milford

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 475 River’s Edge Drive, Milford

Phone Number: 513-831-6635

Cracker Barrel Mason

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 4902 Fields Ertel Road, Cincinnati

Phone Number: 513-683-5446

Cracker Barrel Forest Park

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Location: 11993 Chase Plaza Drive, Forest Park

Phone Number: 513-648-9655

Cracker Barrel Sharonville

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 2255 Sharon Road, Sharonville

Phone Number: 513-771-3207