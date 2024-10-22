Crawl inside the mind of serial killers next week at Victoria Theatre

Breaking: Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities announces program cuts, layoffs

FILE - In this June 27, 1979 file photo, accused murderer Ted Bundy stares out at the photographer during the second day of jury selection in his murder trial in Miami, Fla. Authorities say DNA testing helped them confirm the notorious serial killer also murdered a northern Utah teen. KSL-TV reports Bountiful Police Sgt. Shane Alexander announced Monday, March 11, 2019, that investigators retrieved a human kneecap in 2015 that authorities had given to the family of Debra Kent. Alexander says DNA testing on the bone confirmed it belonged to Kent. Alexander says the 17-year-old Kent was with her parents at a Viewmont High School play in 1974, when she left and never returned .

Credit: AP Photo/File

Credit: AP Photo/File

Deciphering the behavior of diabolical serial killers continues to motivate criminologist, author, professor, and producer Dr. Scott Bonn, who will discuss his career researching these infamous individuals in a presentation slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live.

Bonn has assessed the world’s most savage and prolific murderers such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. He’s also interacted with Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”), and his 2011 profile of Rex Heuermann was most recently in the spotlight due to Heuermann’s July 2023 arrest having been charged in the deaths of six women spanning three decades on Long Island.

“When I titled my book ‘Why We Love Serial Killers: The Curious Appeal of the World’s Most Savage Murderers,’ I was very aware it would be both ironic and shocking,” said Bonn, 67. “As important and interesting as it is to understand why Dahmer and Bundy did what they did, I think to understand our own interest in the dark side and why we tend to be drawn to it is equally important and interesting. I often remind the audience that Ted Bundy killed 36 women, but can anyone name one of those victims? It shows that, as a society, how preoccupied we are with the perpetrator and the dark side. These individuals irreparably killed and destroyed lives, the families of the victims, their friends and loved ones, and the community at large. So, it’s something not to be glorified in any way.”

Criminologist and author Dr. Scott Bonn will discuss serial killers Oct. 29 at the Victoria Theatre. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Discovery)

Credit: Emma McIntyre

icon to expand image

Credit: Emma McIntyre

Bonn grew up in Cleveland fascinated by motivation and human behavior and equally fascinated by consumer behavior. After receiving his undergraduate degree in criminology and marketing at Kent State University, Bonn worked for nearly 20 years at the NBC affiliate in New York City.

“I was there in the ‘90s during the O.J. Simpson and Menendez brothers (trials),” he said. “I saw how these individuals, the perpetrator, often dominate the story over the victim and become what I call celebrity monsters, which I found both fascinating and disturbing.”

He eventually received his master’s degree in criminal justice and Ph.D. in criminology and says the evolution of technology and the production values of recent Netflix hits has catapulted interest in the true crime genre.

“Web sleuths are being embedded into investigations even to the point of assisting police,” Bonn said. “And the fact that ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ and ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix have A list actors (bringing these stories) into people’s homes in the highest quality has brought it all mainstream. I would also say Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ is the most well-done series I have seen of (the genre).”

Bonn, who resides in Las Vegas with his wife and son, also noted women comprise 75 percent of the true crime genre audience, whether podcasts or television shows on networks such as Oxygen and Investigation Discovery.

“What I find, and what my shows tend to bear out, is almost like a sisterhood,” he said. “By the time my show ends, particularly the questions and answer portion, a shared catharsis of their anxiety and fear has happened. I feel a reduction of anxiety is a very good thing because what I try to do is debunk myths about serial killers and not glorify or sensationalize. I want to provide perspective and truth which will hopefully reduce fear. My show allows women to get together, let out their fears and feel a collective sense of community.”

FILE - David Berkowitz speaks inside the Sullivan Correction Facility in Fallsburg, New York, on May 29, 2009. Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. He was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, 2024 according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dayton Live regards this type of programming as another example of attracting audiences whose interest are not solely Broadway. Expanding their reach beyond musical theatre, concerts and comedy has been intentional post-pandemic in order to secure more patrons who do not have a purchasing history with them.

“We are branching out into paranormal and supernatural-themed educational events and we’re finding an audience,” said Andre Bennington, director of programming and licensing for Dayton Live. “It’s been a really exciting journey. We’re serving audiences that normally wouldn’t necessarily come to a Broadway show. Broadway is our main attraction, but we also ask what (kind of) audiences would like to see something different, particularly in the Victoria Theatre which is great for alternative strands of programming.”

As for Bonn, he promises an informative evening that is “educational with a flair of entertainment.” He’s also well aware there’s no better time of year than spooky season to explore the dark side.

“Interestingly, one of the serial killers I talk about, Dennis Rader, known as BTK, happened to love Halloween,” he said. “He wore masks and was also into fetishes and bondage. Halloween season is perfect for this show.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn”

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $29-$46

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

