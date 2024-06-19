Dave Chappelle’s outdoor shows return to Yellow Springs in July

Comedian Dave Chappelle is gearing up for another round of outdoor shows this summer. He’ll showcase his friends July 3-6 at Wirrig Pavillion in Yellow Springs.
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. General public sales begin Friday, June 21 at 12 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
This will be a cell phone free event meaning everyone will be asked to secure their phones in locked Yondr pouches.
“If you need to use your phone during the event, return to the distribution tent at the entrance,” Ticketmaster noted. “Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.”
The Wednesday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wirrig Pavilion is located at 4866 US-68, Yellow Springs.
For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.
