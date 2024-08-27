Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame event to include Phil Donahue tribute

Donahue was a 2003 Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee. Organizers are happy to honor his legacy at this year’s ceremony.

“Phil Donahue was well thought of in Dayton,” said Retha Phillips, president of the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame. “When he was inducted in 2003 it was the biggest crowd we ever had. It was wall-to-wall with people. We were so glad he thought enough of us to come back and be honored. He considered Dayton as his home and we consider him in the Hall of Fame as a native son.”

This year’s inductees are Guy Fogle, Chuck Hamlin, Mick Hubert, Jamie Jarosik and Tom Michaels. The Hall of Fame will also award an honorary plaque to native Daytonian and Fairmont High School graduate Gary Sandy for his positive portrayal of the broadcast industry on the classic TV sitcom” WKRP in Cincinnati.”

In addition, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Carol Sampson, former director of the Dayton Culture Center, will receive the Community Service Award for their long service on the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to bring these outstanding people in the broadcast industry into the Hall of Fame,” Phillips previously said. “We are thrilled to let them have their shining moment. All of them deserve it and it’s great to see the diversity among them as well. And I can’t say enough about our Community Service (recipients). They have been absolutely wonderful in assisting us over the years.”

The ceremony will begin with a red carpet ceremony at 6 p.m. with dinner and the program starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit daytonbroadcasthalloffame.org.