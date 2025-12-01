Dayton-area holiday markets: where to get gifts this season

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 20

Location: 10542 OH 73, Waynesville

More info: Located on the grounds of Renaissance Park, Yuletide Village is a winter wonderland featuring a number of seasonal attractions. This includes the marketplace, where guests can purchase gifts from Boss Wench, Flutterbye, Aelhaus, Etched in Time and other vendors. Guest can also try themed food and drink, meet costumed characters and more.

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: Front Street, marketed as “Dayton’s Art and Culture Hub,” is hosting a holiday bazaar featuring a variety of local vendors and artisans. At the event, guests can also take a picture with Santa Claus, as well as purchase dishes from food trucks attending the festival.

Hours: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Location: 16 W. Franklin St., Troy

More info: Virtual farmer’s market Miami County Locally Grown will host an in-person event Dec. 2 in Troy. Alongside the vendors selling crafts and food products, the event will offer free samples and door prizes.

Hours: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5

Location: 103 W. Main St., Fairborn

More info: This year, Fairborn’s Hometown Holiday Festival will feature a new market area, where guests can purchase from vendors such as Healthy Hounds, Kita’s Cauldron Cold Process Soaps and Endless Comfy. This event will also feature an appearance from Santa Claus, carousal and train rides, children’s crafts and the lighting of Fairborn’s Christmas tree, which will take place at 8 p.m.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 10 S. College Ave., Oxford

More info: The Oxford Community Arts Center will celebrate the season with Holiday Fest Dec. 6. During the event, guests will be able to visit the Artisan Craft Market, which will feature handmade gifts and pieces by local artists. The festival will also offer a Santa meet-and-greet, children’s activities and a performance from the Flowing Grace School of Dance.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 7127 Dutchland Parkway, Liberty Township

More info: Baked goods, handmade gifts, holiday décor and more will be available to purchase at the Mistletoe Market Dec. 6. Hosted by the Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church, the free event will also feature Christmas music and a raffle.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Dec. 7

Location: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

More info: Alongside local vendors, The Piqua Center’s upcoming holiday market will feature live entertainment and giveaways. On Saturday, the event will be visited by Santa Claus himself.

Hours: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 10 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

More info: The Dayton Society of Artists will host a free pop-up market Dec. 6 at the Century Bar. Local creators will be selling their works, and seasonal cocktails will be available to purchase. DSA members will receive access to exclusive vendors.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hours: Dec 10-12

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Many local businesses and vendors will come together for Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade this December. Alongside the shops, the venue’s multiple floors will be filled with live performers, dining locations and other festivities.

Hours: 3-8 p.m. Dec. 11

Location: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: The Second Street Market in Dayton will host a holiday-themed bazaar on Dec. 11, featuring local artisans and vendors as well as roaming carolers. During the event, guests can also take a free bus ride to the Dayton Arcade to check out the aforementioned Holly Days festival.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 12

Location: 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: From 5-9 p.m. Dec. 12, The Barrel Room will host a holiday market featuring Crux Calix, MrFancyMan, Upcycling Librarian and other local vendors. There will also be a full bar offering a variety of beers, wines and other drinks. Additionally, the event will have a book swap table, where guests can trade their gently-used books for ones left by others.

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 619 Lincoln Ave., Troy

More info: Guests are encouraged to “come sip, shop, and celebrate the season while supporting our local makers,” at The Warehouse Studio’s upcoming Christmas Market event.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 13 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Inspired by the historic German Christmas markets, The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club’s Christkindlmarkt will feature vendors selling antiques, collectible items, jewelry and more. There will also be traditional German food and drink available to purchase.

Hours: 2 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 152 OH 726 N. Eaton

More info: The second annual Jingle and Mingle Market will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery. Hosted by the Two Girls Cookie Co., the vendor list for the event includes Chester Creative Co., Backbarn Creations, Patti Cole and more.

Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 14

Location: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

More info: Warped Wing Brewing Company in Dayton is hosting a free holiday market featuring local artisans, bakers and other vendors. As the title suggests, guests will also be able to purchase drinks during the event.

HOW TO SEND INFO

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com to get it added.