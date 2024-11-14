Dayton Art Institute offering free admission Friday for special Art for All Day

The museum encourages you to view original drawings of Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and Chuck Jones, who brought Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale to life in the 1966 animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” and enjoy replicas of the sofa and living room set which has been a part of “The Simpsons” iconography since the show debuted in 1989.

“Art for All Days were developed to serve the DAI’s commitment of being a museum for all,” said DAI Director & President Michael R. Roediger previously in a news release. “This year, we decided to align the dates with the three Special Exhibitions the museum hosts throughout the year. Welcoming all in the community to see these exhibitions and the collection galleries at no charge fulfills the museum’s mission of creating transformative experiences and strengthening community connections. It is always so special to see a number of guests attend who have never visited the museum before, and we are really looking forward to hosting the community once again.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Art for All Days are made possible thanks to the donations of the following sponsors: Benefactor Sponsor Charles F. Kettering Foundation; Sustaining Sponsors The RubiGirls: Dayton’s Charitable Drag Troupe, Thompson Hine LLP and Ramona & Todd Vikan; and Director Level Sponsors Karen & Eric Spina.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. For more information about planning a visit, including current museum hours and updates, go to daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4278.