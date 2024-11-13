10 great events in Dayton this week

When: Through Jan. 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; noon-5 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: The Grinch and “The Simpsons” are in the spotlight as this exhibition bridges the worlds of Dr. Seuss and the long-running animated TV series “The Simpsons.” The DAI also replicates the sofa and living room set which has been a part of “The Simpsons” iconography since the show debuted in 1989. Be sure to check out the new specialty gift shop which is filled with Dr. Seuss and “The Simpsons” products from coloring books to pink donut ornaments.

Cost: General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 and younger). Admission is free for museum members. Admission is also free on Friday, Nov. 15 in recognition of Art for All Day.

More info: 937-223-4278 or daytonartinstitute.org

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

2. “Carrie: The Musical”

When: Through Nov. 17; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Vocal powerhouse Claire Northcut is remarkable as the titular high school outcast with telekinetic powers. Compelling and relatable at every turn as Carrie copes with high school hell, Northcut is exceptionally matched by Juliette Trumbull’s breakthrough, vocally impressive portrayal of Margaret White, Carrie’s deeply religious, overprotective mother (her emotional rendition of ”When There’s No One” is an absolute standout among the predominately pop-flavored numbers written by “Fame” Academy Award winners Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford). Emma Edwards (Sue Snell), Aidan Edwards (Tommy Ross), Julia DiPaolo (Miss Gardner), Arianna Schrage (Chris Hargensen), Noah Funderburk (Billy Nolan), and Orion Carter (Mr. Stephens) are also notable in director Jamie Cordes’ breezy, spooky and heartfelt production. Cordes’ creative team includes the return of longtime WSU scenic designer Pam Knauert Lavarnway in addition to Jennifer Sydor’s expressive choreography, Matthew Benjamin’s evocative lighting design, James Dunlap’s superb sound design, and music director Matt Ebright’s terrific band and particularly outstanding percussionist.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com

3. The Piano Guys

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson combine piano and cello in ways that transcend the confines of genre and style. Since their official debut in 2011, The Piano Guys have released 13 albums, including six No.1 debuts on Billboard’s Top Classical Albums chart. The concert will also feature students of Stivers School for the Arts.

Cost: $45.50-$150.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. Nurse Blake

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: From nursing school to the bedsides of patients, Nurse Blake uses his experiences for a comedy event that celebrates the hard work of healthcare providers.

Cost: $47.50-$147.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

5. So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Robert Neary, born and raised in Long Island, NY, sings Neil Diamond’s greatest hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “I Am, I Said,” “I’m a Believer”, “Solitary Man,” “Holly Holy,” “Coming to America,” “Sweet Caroline,” and more. His Broadway credits include “Smokey Joe’s Café” and “A Bronx Tale,” and his TV appearances include “Criminal Minds,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Blue Bloods,” and “NCIS.”

Cost: $35-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or etix.com/ticket/v/21323

6. Holiday Art Fair

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Aullwood Audubon, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy great gift giving options as an array of unique artisans and craft vendors fill the center with handcrafted items for sale.

Cost: Free

More info: aullwood.audubon.org

7. “Almost, Maine”

When: Nov. 15-24; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: John Cariani’s popular, whimsical 2004 play is told in nine interconnected vignettes which portray a different aspect of love.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

8. Rong Bros Brunch Bash

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This celebration of local music and Dayton’s DIY arts scene features Eleanor Dakota, Isicle, Paige Beller, Proxy.exe, Dos.Grandiose, Basura, and The Rong Brothers. There will also be live visuals and projections from Light Club featuring SOSlightshow and Yesteronics.

Cost:$18

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

9. “Parade of American Music”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club’s program includes: pianist Sonya Szabo Reynolds performing selections from “Thematic Variations” by Kettering composer Jeanine Yeager; guitarist Jim McCutcheon performing “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen, and “The Pink Panther Theme” by Henry Mancini; pianist David Taylor performing George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”; and organist Judy Bede performing “Canticle of the Animals” by Karen Beaumont and “God of our Fathers” by Diane Bish.

Cost: Free. Donations to the Dayton Music Club Youth Scholarship Fund are appreciated.

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

10. Girls on the Run of Dayton’s 5K

When: Saturday, Nov. 16. Event festivities begin at 11:30 a.m., with the race starting at 1 p.m. Early arrival is suggested.

Where: Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization that provides programs combining research-based social emotional learning lessons with physical activity to empower girls in third to eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K.

Cost: Registration is $30, with race-day registration available and includes a reusable tote with goodies inside.

More info: gotrdayton.org/5k