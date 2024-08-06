Dayton Art Institute offering students, teachers free admission this weekend

Teachers will receive free admission on Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Teachers must have a valid school ID.

In addition the museum is presenting a Teacher’s Meetup Event on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the DAI Harry A. Shaw Gothic Cloister. Teachers will hear from the museum’s education department about DAI learning opportunities including school tours, mobile programming, free curriculum resources, student art programs and more. They will also have a chance to create their own artwork to take home and enter to win a “Back to School Survival Kit.” Light refreshments will be provided. You must register to attend.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org. The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.