Dayton Art Institute reveals 2025 Art Ball details

A special VIP reception begins at 6 p.m., offering early access, high-end beverages, premium hors d’oeuvres and a more intimate experience for guests with upgraded tickets.

The museum is excited to produce another Art Ball steeped in art, elegance and entertainment.

“It’s deeply woven into the cultural identity that makes both Dayton and the DAI truly unique,” said Michael R. Roediger, director and president of the Dayton Art Institute, in a press statement. “We are lucky to have a world-renowned museum and art collection in our community. As one of the DAI’s primary annual fundraising events, Art Ball plays a crucial role in supporting our operating budget and covering the everyday costs of preserving the museum’s beauty and legacy. Attendees not only enjoy an unforgettable evening but also take pride in supporting one of Dayton’s most cherished institutions.”

Themed inspiration

Keeping with tradition, Art Ball 2025 has drawn inspiration from within the DAI’s permanent collection. The vision for this year’s gala was influenced by early 20th century photographer Jane Reece, who is often recognized as one of Dayton’s most prominent artists.

The 2025 Art Ball chairs, Brianna Gabriel and Dori Gabriel, selected four of Reece’s works: “Spaces,” “Angles,” “Interpretive Dance I” and “Interpretive Dance II.”

Credit: Dayton Art Institute Credit: Dayton Art Institute

Reece’s use of bold geometric shapes and movement in the selected works was the direct influence behind this year’s Art Ball theme: “The Dance of Light & Shadow.”

“As Dayton natives and a mother-daughter duo, we wanted to choose an artist who was also a Dayton woman to inspire this year’s Art Ball,” said Art Ball chairs Brianna Gabriel and Dori Gabriel in a press statement. “Jane Reece was a powerhouse in her field whose art shone a spotlight on Dayton art, and we want to be sure everyone knows her. Photography is a passion of ours and has never been the inspiration artwork for Art Ball, so we were really drawn to that medium as well.”

More about Jane Reece

Reece became the first woman portraitist admitted to the Photographers Association of America and received the organization’s top award in 1907.

The selected, aforementioned photographs, all taken in 1922 and gifted to the museum by the artist, are known to be some of Reece’s most striking works, according to the DAI.

“In this series, Recce overlaid negatives she took of dancer Harry Losée with stencils to create bold, geometric lighting patterns. During this time in her life, Reece achieved both national and international acclaim for her work, receiving international recognition and awards,” the DAI noted in a press release.

Grand Draw Raffle

Art Ball also includes the Grand Draw Raffle in its fundraising efforts. Only 600 tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the chance to win prize packages valued at $2,500 and up: a five-night stay for two in a 4-star hotel in Reykjavik, Iceland, complete with a Northern Lights stargazing tour, Golden Circle tour and Blue Lagoon visit with mud mask; and jewelry provided by James Free Jewelers — an 18k White Gold Pastel Pendant, featuring 28 Round Diamonds, and an 18k Yellow Gold and Sterling Silver Pendant featuring 43 Round Diamonds.

Ticket holders need not be present at Art Ball to win. Those purchasing three or more raffle tickets receive one free Oktoberfest Preview Party ticket (valued at $95). Grand Draw Raffle tickets may be purchased online now. For more information about the Grand Draw Raffle and to purchase tickets online, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball.

Ticket information

Reservations are required for Art Ball and attendance is limited. Tickets were available for purchase online as of April 16 for DAI members and April 19 for non-members. Tickets are $400 for patron and $500 for grand patron. For more information about reservations or to be added to the waitlist, contact DAI Signature Events Coordinator Audrey Starr by e-mail at astarr@daytonart.org.

For additional information about DAI, 456 Belmonte Park N, call 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org.