Dayton Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

This year Dayton Black Restaurant Week will run Oct. 10-16 with a food festival featuring mobile participants from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Genuine Work (15 McDonough St., Dayton) to close out the week.

Last year when I spoke with Briscoe, she shared the following: “Investing and supporting Black-owned businesses, locally and non, is essential — and should be normalized to the point where purchasing from Black-owned businesses is a natural part of everyday life. There are long-standing inequities when it comes to access to capital for Black-owned businesses. Even in the most recent crisis, it was estimated that the virus led to the permanent closure of 41-percent of Black-owned businesses, with similarly concerning numbers when it came to access to PPP funds. Every dollar circulated within the community combats existing systematic barriers, and solidifies their existence in the present, as well as, for years to come.”

This promotion is a wonderful opportunity to try some of the great flavors and wonderful dishes that Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other business owners have to offer.

Here’s a look at who will be participating and what to know before you go. Check the individual pages for mobile vendors for location details throughout the week.

The Cookiologist

1106 Brown St. inside Butter Cafe | 937-977-5590

What: The cookieologist sells fresh baked and individual packaged cookies and milk alternatives.

Website: www.thecookieologistdyt.com

Offering: Cookie n Milk combo, $20.21

Cuisine: Bakery/Cafe

Features: Delivery, late night hours, online ordering

Hours: 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4:20 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Courtland’s

937-510-0832

What: Mobile grill offering wings, fish and other Southern cuisine.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Courtlandsmobilegrill

Offering: 10% off entire order

Cuisine: American, Southern

Hours: Varies

De’Lish Food Truck

937-321-2566

What: Food truck known for Cajun Creole comfort food and soul rolls.

Offering: 10% off entire order

Instagram: instagram.com/a_taste_of_delish

Cuisine: Soul food, Southern, vegetarian

Hours: Varies

Caption IQuisine will be participating in 2021 Black Restaurant Week. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributing Credit: Contributing

IQuisine Stuffed Chicken and Waffles Food Truck

937-504-9595

What: Chicken and stuffed waffles and dessert waffles with a twist

Instagram: instagram.com/iQuisines

Offering: 10% off any order

Cuisine: Soul food

Hours: Varies

Nayana Eateries

937-367-8957

What: A private chef and catering service, which caters to families on the go, gatherings of all kind, and intimate meals for two, providing fresh, flavorful meals no matter the occasion.

Offering: Free delivery for orders over $50

Instagram: instagram.com/nayana_eateries

Features: Carryout, delivery and private bookings. Email nayanaeateries@gmail.com or call to learn more.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, available by appointment on weekends

Caption Nimbus Comic Cafe in Trotwood is participating in 2021 Restaurant Week. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Nimbus Comic Cafe

486 E. Main St., Trotwood | 937-619-9506

What: Locally owned and operated cafe offering fresh roasted coffee and healthy food alternatives.

Website: nimbus-comic-cafe.business.site

Offering: 10% off entire order

Cuisine: Coffee shop and cafe

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Features: In-person dining, carryout

Nu Heights Nutrition Club

4438 Powell Road, Huber Heights | 937-701-8862

What: Nu Heights is a nutrition club dedicated to serving healthier menu alternatives. They specialize in protein-based shakes and smoothies and energy teas.

Instagram: instagram.com/nuheightsnutritionclub

Offering: Free “Healthy Henny” shot with any order

Cuisine: Cafe and coffee shop, juice, smoothies, vegetarian

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Features: Carryout, in-person dining, gluten-free and vegan options, Wi-Fi

Rich Taste Catering and StartUp Grounds Bistro

35 W. 4th St, Dayton | 937-524-5103

What: Rich Taste Catering is a full service catering company serving large weddings and corporate events of all sizes. RTC is also a wholesale provider to local grocery stores. StartUp Grounds is a local cafe and coffee shop specializing in premium expresso drinks and gourmet food options.

Offering: TBD

Instagram: instagram.com/startupgrounds

Cuisine: American, bakery, cafe, caterer

Features: Delivery, in-person dining, carryout, gluten-free vegetarian options, Wi-Fi

Hours: Startup Grounds is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday inside the Hub at the Arcade

Slide Thru Food Truck

815-616-6356

What: Slide Thru offers a modern twist on classic sandwiches in the form of sliders, including Buffalo chicken, Philly cheesesteak, chicken bacon ranch and Korean BBQ.

Offering: TBD

Instagram: instagram.com/slidethrudayton

Cuisine: Multicultural

Hours: Varies

Taste of Jamaica

4324 Salem Ave., Dayton | 937-210-9175

What: This spot serves up authentic Jamaican food and is known for its jerk chicken.

Offering: 10% off entire order

Instagram: instagram.com/tasteofjamaica937

Cuisine: Caribbean

Features: Carryout only

Hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

