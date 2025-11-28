Dayton Daily Explore: A curated guide of things for families to do, Nov. 28-30

Dayton Holiday Festival

Downtown Dayton officially flips the switch on the holiday season this Friday! The annual Grande Illumination brings thousands together for the lighting of the Christmas tree on Courthouse Square at 6:30 p.m. Immediately following the tree lighting, the parade will start at the corner of W. Fourth and Ludlow St. and round the corner onto Main Street on its route through downtown.

Come early for a full lineup of festive fun: live holiday music on the Main Stage, a gingerbread contest display, the Candy Cane Clubhouse for kids, and the Junior League’s Holiday Adventure where young explorers can earn a free book.

There will be free rides and other activities for kids throughout the evening! Grab dinner from one of the following food vendors while you’re there: S’more Fun, Courtland Mobile Grill, Iggy Ragu’s, Potato Tornado Gals & More, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Hearts Hot Dogs, Spin City Concessions, Funnel Cakes & More.

SATURDAY, NOV. 29

Sleep in Saturday morning, if your kids allow, then gather the crew for a relaxed, family-friendly brunch at Three Birds. With a cozy vibe, kid-approved favorites, and zero judgment for sticky fingers or loud syrup filled kids, it’s the perfect spot to ease into your weekend together.

Deck the Diamond

Staring at 6 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons, transforms into a dazzling holiday experience with more than 1.1 million lights, festive displays and hands-on fun for the whole family. Enjoy Santa photos, ornament decorating, rides on the North Pole Express (extra cost), letters to Santa, holiday shopping, and live entertainment throughout the evening. Grab a corn dog, a funnel cake or a pretzel and call it dinner for the night, your kids will love it and you’ll start a new family tradition. You can grab tickets online.

SUNDAY, NOV. 30

Start your Sunday by flipping pancakes together in the kitchen then bundle everyone up and head downtown for some winter magic ice skating.

MetroParks Ice Rink at Riverscape

The covered RiverScape rink is officially back for opening weekend, turning the riverfront into a festive winter wonderland complete with daily skating, hot cocoa from the café, cozy warming areas for thawing fingers, and themed skate nights all season long. It’s the perfect mix of wholesome family fun and holiday sparkle that feels straight out of a snow globe. Sunday they have open skate available from 1-5 p.m.

As Sunday comes to a close, soak in the winter glow and savor the family moments from a weekend well spent.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.