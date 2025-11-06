Dayton Daily Explore: A curated guide of things for families to do, Nov. 7-9

Friday evening: Keep it simple

Fridays are for slowing down, not stressing out. Kick off the weekend by keeping things simple. Put on your comfiest clothes, find a family movie on Netflix, and order pizza from one of Dayton’s locally owned spots.

Local favorites to try:

Red Bird Pizza (Miamisburg): Family-owned, friendly and known for its crispy crust and generous toppings.

Marion’s Piazza (multiple locations): A true Dayton classic since 1965, famous for its thin crust and square-cut slices

Troni’s Italian Restaurant (Kettering): Old-school Italian vibes and New York–style crust

Joe’s Pizzeria (Dayton): A neighborhood favorite with hand-tossed pies made fresh daily

Saturday morning: Brunch and holiday shopping at 2nd Street Market

Start your Saturday downtown at 2nd Street Market, where the aroma of fresh pastries and coffee fills the air. Grab breakfast sandwiches, sip on locally roasted coffee, and wander through the stalls of handmade gifts, local art and seasonal produce. It’s the perfect place to start your day and maybe even get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Saturday afternoon: Paint party at Pinspiration

After the market, let the creativity flow at Pinspiration Dayton. Book a session in their Splatter Room for some high-energy, family-friendly fun. Suit up in protective ponchos, grab a few bottles of paint, and get messy together while making your own one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Make sure to reserve a time online for the Splatter Room in advance.

Saturday evening: Dinner at Doubledays

After your paint party, head to Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern in Centerville for a casual, satisfying dinner. Their menu covers all the family favorites — burgers, ribs, salads and plenty of kid-approved options. The relaxed atmosphere makes it an easy, crowd-pleasing end to a busy day.

Sunday morning: Breakfast at Butter Cafe

Wrap up your weekend with a cozy breakfast at Butter Cafe on Brown Street. Known for its locally sourced ingredients and comfort food classics, Butter Café is a Dayton brunch essential. Their current Bridgerton-inspired menu adds a whimsical twist. If you’re feeling fancy try Queen Charlotte’s Garden Scramble it’s my personal favorite.

Sunday afternoon: Dayton Book Fair

After breakfast, head over to the Dayton Book Fair, one of the city’s most beloved annual events. Fill a bag with books for just $10. The Dayton Book Fair is a treasure hunt for readers of all ages, and the proceeds go toward supporting local nonprofits. You’ll leave with armfuls of new reads and the warm feeling of giving back to the community.

Sunday evening: Family wind-down

End the weekend on a peaceful note. Unwind at home with some of the treats you picked up at 2nd Street Market, curl up on the couch, and read aloud from one of your new finds from the book fair. It’s a calm, heartwarming way to close out a weekend full of local adventures.

Whether you follow this plan or mix and match your own stops, this weekend in Dayton has something for everyone. Get out, enjoy, and make it a weekend to remember.

IF YOU GO

2nd Street Market: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Pinspiration Dayton: 6116 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern: 776 N. Main St., Centerville

Butter Cafe: 1106 Brown St., Dayton

Dayton Book Fair: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Have a favorite family-friendly spot we should know about? Send me an email with all the details at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.