DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast.
The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
There are great places to brunch and breakfast in town and each has its own strength and draw.
A delicious, hearty breakfast is tailor made for winter. It fills, warms, comforts and satiates in equal amounts. One restaurant in particular has a couple of brunch worthy events in December worthy of consideration.
Griswold’s Christmas Eve Brunch
This has become a signature event for Mudlick Tap House each year on Dec. 24 celebrating one of the best Christmas movies ever made, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The halls will be decked, so come dressed as your favorite character and enjoy a specially crafted menu as you eat, drink and be merry Griswold style with a themed cocktail and brunch menu. Prizes will be available for the following categories: best Cousin Eddie costume ($100 gift card), and best dressed group (brunch for winner and seven friends).
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
This is one of my favorite brunch events all year and such an awesome way to get geared up with holiday cheer. If last year’s menu is any indication of what to expect in 2022, sign me up.
The menu for the event, that runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., has not been announced, but last year they featured Uncle Lewis’s Old Fashioned, Eddie’s Egg Nog as well as the full Mudlick bar and draft beer selection. For brunch they featured a salmon avo toast with sliced avocado, pickled onion, fresh dill crema, fried capers, yellow tomato with a choice of side, a lump crab potato hash, a Clark W. Griswich featuring a buttery croissant stuffed with pepper bacon, fried egg, American cheese and a tomato and jalapeno jam served with yukon hash, Cousin Eddie’s Benedict made with toasted chorizo biscuits topped with Neuske’s Canadian bacon, American cheese, poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. Other dishes included Santa’s steak n eggs, Bad Neighbors Flapjacks — an ode to Todd and Margot from the movie — biscuits and gravy, a Great Lake walleye and Frank Shirley’s filet wrapped in bacon.
On Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. they will host a New Year’s Eve Boozy Brunch event rocking the Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Make sure to schedule in a nap afterwards so you can see the ball drop.
Reservations for these events always fill up fast, so if this is of interest call in a reservation soon. If you have a large enough group consider booking an outdoor heated igloo, which is a fun way to thumb your nose at the weather regardless of the temperature or temperament of the outdoors.
Visit https://mudlicktaphouse.com to learn more or call 937-895-4066 to make a reservation.
Brunches across the region
Mudlick isn’t the only local restaurant that works to elevate brunch. Here are some of the other spots that are worth seeking out to savor and enjoy the communal, relaxing experience that is brunch.
1 Eleven Flavor House
111 W. First St., Dayton
www.1elevenflavorhouse.com or 937-259-8030
The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
www.facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe or 937-848-5900
The Brunch Club
601 S. Main St., Dayton
https://thebrunchclubdayton.com or 937-222-7411
Butter Cafe
1106 Brown St., Dayton
https://buttercafedayton.com or 937-985-9917
Central Perc European Cafe
2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton
https://restaurantwebexpert.com/CentralPerc or 937-299-5282
Cherry House Café
1241 Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek
https://cherryhousecafe.com or 937-320-6200
Coldwater Cafe
19 E. Main St., Tipp City
https://coldwatercafe.com or 937-667-0007
Corner Kitchen
613 E. 5th St., Dayton
https://cornerkitchendayton.com or 937-938-5244
Dewberry 1850
1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
https://dewberry1850.com or 937-223-1000
Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
https://dubpub.com or 937-224-7822
elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar
3690 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro or 937-384-2253
First Watch
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
www.firstwatch.com or 937-435-3127
4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering
www.firstwatch.com or 937-643-4077
5245 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
www.firstwatch.com or 937-732-9013
Jaqua’s at The Greene
81 Magnolia Ln., Beavercreek
https://jaquasatthegreene.com or 937-702-9006
Jimmie’s Ladder 11
936 Brown St., Dayton
www.jladder11.com or 937-424-1784
Legacy Pancake House
1510 N. Keowee St., Dayton
www.facebook.com/legacypancakehouse or 937-222-2037
Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St., Dayton
www.lilysdayton.com or 937-723-7637
Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery
520 E. 5th St., Dayton
www.luckystaproom.com or 937-222-6800
Meadowlark
5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
http://meadowlarkrestaurant.com or 937-434-4750
Mudlick Tap House
135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
https://mudlicktaphouse.com or 937-895-4066
One Bistro
87 E. Main St., Xenia
https://onebistro.org or 937-736-2358
The Original Pancake House
1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
www.originalpancakehouse.com or 937-428-5720
Stoney’s Munchie Bar
1929 E. 5th St., Dayton
www.stoneysmunchiebar.com or 937-980-1118
Table 33
130 W. 2nd St., Dayton
www.table33dayton.com/eat or 937-999-3070
Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
www.tanksbarandgrill.com or 937-252-2249
Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
https://trolleystopdayton.com or 937-461-1101
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
https://salarrestaurant.com or 937-203-3999
Sunrise Café
259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
www.sunrisecafe.net or 937-767-7211
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.
About the Author