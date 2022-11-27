DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

A delicious, hearty breakfast is tailor made for winter. It fills, warms, comforts and satiates in equal amounts. One restaurant in particular has a couple of brunch worthy events in December worthy of consideration.

Griswold’s Christmas Eve Brunch

This has become a signature event for Mudlick Tap House each year on Dec. 24 celebrating one of the best Christmas movies ever made, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The halls will be decked, so come dressed as your favorite character and enjoy a specially crafted menu as you eat, drink and be merry Griswold style with a themed cocktail and brunch menu. Prizes will be available for the following categories: best Cousin Eddie costume ($100 gift card), and best dressed group (brunch for winner and seven friends).

This is one of my favorite brunch events all year and such an awesome way to get geared up with holiday cheer. If last year’s menu is any indication of what to expect in 2022, sign me up.

The menu for the event, that runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., has not been announced, but last year they featured Uncle Lewis’s Old Fashioned, Eddie’s Egg Nog as well as the full Mudlick bar and draft beer selection. For brunch they featured a salmon avo toast with sliced avocado, pickled onion, fresh dill crema, fried capers, yellow tomato with a choice of side, a lump crab potato hash, a Clark W. Griswich featuring a buttery croissant stuffed with pepper bacon, fried egg, American cheese and a tomato and jalapeno jam served with yukon hash, Cousin Eddie’s Benedict made with toasted chorizo biscuits topped with Neuske’s Canadian bacon, American cheese, poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. Other dishes included Santa’s steak n eggs, Bad Neighbors Flapjacks — an ode to Todd and Margot from the movie — biscuits and gravy, a Great Lake walleye and Frank Shirley’s filet wrapped in bacon.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. they will host a New Year’s Eve Boozy Brunch event rocking the Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Make sure to schedule in a nap afterwards so you can see the ball drop.

Reservations for these events always fill up fast, so if this is of interest call in a reservation soon. If you have a large enough group consider booking an outdoor heated igloo, which is a fun way to thumb your nose at the weather regardless of the temperature or temperament of the outdoors.

Visit https://mudlicktaphouse.com to learn more or call 937-895-4066 to make a reservation.

Brunches across the region

Mudlick isn’t the only local restaurant that works to elevate brunch. Here are some of the other spots that are worth seeking out to savor and enjoy the communal, relaxing experience that is brunch.

1 Eleven Flavor House

111 W. First St., Dayton

www.1elevenflavorhouse.com or 937-259-8030

The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

www.facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe or 937-848-5900

The Brunch Club

601 S. Main St., Dayton

https://thebrunchclubdayton.com or 937-222-7411

Butter Cafe

1106 Brown St., Dayton

https://buttercafedayton.com or 937-985-9917

Central Perc European Cafe

2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton

https://restaurantwebexpert.com/CentralPerc or 937-299-5282

Cherry House Café

1241 Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek

https://cherryhousecafe.com or 937-320-6200

Coldwater Cafe

19 E. Main St., Tipp City

https://coldwatercafe.com or 937-667-0007

Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton

https://cornerkitchendayton.com or 937-938-5244

Dewberry 1850

1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

https://dewberry1850.com or 937-223-1000

Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

https://dubpub.com or 937-224-7822

elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

3690 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro or 937-384-2253

First Watch

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

www.firstwatch.com or 937-435-3127

4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering

www.firstwatch.com or 937-643-4077

5245 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

www.firstwatch.com or 937-732-9013

Jaqua’s at The Greene

81 Magnolia Ln., Beavercreek

https://jaquasatthegreene.com or 937-702-9006

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton

www.jladder11.com or 937-424-1784

Legacy Pancake House

1510 N. Keowee St., Dayton

www.facebook.com/legacypancakehouse or 937-222-2037

Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

www.lilysdayton.com or 937-723-7637

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

520 E. 5th St., Dayton

www.luckystaproom.com or 937-222-6800

Meadowlark

5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

http://meadowlarkrestaurant.com or 937-434-4750

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

https://mudlicktaphouse.com or 937-895-4066

One Bistro

87 E. Main St., Xenia

https://onebistro.org or 937-736-2358

The Original Pancake House

1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

www.originalpancakehouse.com or 937-428-5720

Stoney’s Munchie Bar

1929 E. 5th St., Dayton

www.stoneysmunchiebar.com or 937-980-1118

Table 33

130 W. 2nd St., Dayton

www.table33dayton.com/eat or 937-999-3070

Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

www.tanksbarandgrill.com or 937-252-2249

Trolley Stop

530 E. 5th St., Dayton

https://trolleystopdayton.com or 937-461-1101

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

https://salarrestaurant.com or 937-203-3999

Sunrise Café

259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

www.sunrisecafe.net or 937-767-7211

