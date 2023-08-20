DAYTON EATS: New Dayton food fest among notable seafood options around town

When Yellow Cab Tavern recently announced the inaugural Dayton Seafood Fest 2023 happening Sept. 15 from 5-9 p.m. and more than 1,500 people responded in less than 24 hours online it’s clear people are ready for something different, interesting, tasty and memorable.

They are celebrating the 10th anniversary “of hosting small and micro food businesses at The Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton” by turning every food truck rally this year into a “specialty food festival.”

According to their website at www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com, the festivals have included “everything from the return of Mac n’ Cheese Fest to Pizza Fest, Taco Fest and more.” The vendors “are excited to get creative with their menu offerings for these thematic festivals.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

This event will feature more than a dozen vendors slinging seafood and dishes made with crab, shrimp, lobster and more. Participating vendors include Naughty Lobster, Cray Cray Cajun, Cousin Maine Lobster, Thai1On, The Lumpia Queen, Home Cooked Vibes, Crusin’ Cusine, Pizza Bandit, M & S Grub hub, Ma Dukes Street Food, Back Yard Smoke and Grill, Spin City Cotton Candy, Fifty5 Rivers, and Zs Lemonade.

If you want to get ready for seafood with a tasty treat in advance of the event with something equally special, then mark your calendar for this Thursday from 4-8 p.m. to enjoy the Naughty Lobstah food truck (https://streetfoodfinder.com/TheNaughtyLobstah) at the Barrel House for a chef-driven New England lobster roll. My favorite roll from them is the Wicked Roll, which in today’s money will set you back $25. The warm buttered lobster with a guacamole salsa, spicy mayo and a kick of chili powder on a toasted bun is such a treat. They also have a lobster BLT ($25), a lobster quesadilla ($23) and lobster tacos ($23).

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Alaskan Roll ($26) is made with warm buttered lobster meat, smoked salmon, cream cheese and dill on a toasted bun. The High Society Roll is made with a truffle mayo that stands up and has flavor on its own.

There are plenty of other spots to celebrate the bounty of the ocean if you can’t make this wonderful food truck moment.

One of my favorite spots for seafood that surprises me every time is the Silver Slipper on Wayne Avenue. They handily deal with seafood featuring oysters and charcuterie, oysters and champagne, oysters and small plates, oysters and cocktails, and oysters and mignonette. The cozy intimate space serves up ice cold oysters from across the country and, in some cases, around the world.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

It’s a tiny spot with a small menu, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the limited menu is tasty as can be.

Something as simple as olives, bar nuts or what sounds like a relatively straight forward tuna melt is elevated to new heights at the Silver Slipper.

And if you need to have a backup for the best that local seafood has to offer, there are plenty of spots to consider — Club Oceano Seafood & Bar (www.cluboceanoseafood.com); Sea Jax Tavern (www.seajaxdayton.com); Jay’s Seafood (www.jays.com); Smiths’ Boathouse (https://smithsboathouse.com), and The Dock (www.thedockenon.com).

And to make your own dishes like I do routinely for home, head to Foremost Seafood (www.foremostseafood.com) just as so many local restaurants do.

Keep the rapid fire events coming. When they are this tasty it’s a welcome addition to our local dining scene.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Seafood Fest 2023

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com