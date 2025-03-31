Dayton Karaoke Idol competition is back, and the focus is on who can really sing

But Dayton Karaoke Idol, a local singing competition now in its second season, flips the conventions of a typical karaoke night as contestants vie for the title of “best singer in Dayton.” The yearlong event is not just about shaking the dust off the nervous; it’s about who can really sing.

Put on by Limelight Entertainment, a local DJ and private event service, Dayton Karaoke Idol dedicates one karaoke event per month to the competition, with venues rotating each round.

The contest, and every subsequent round throughout the year, will operate as a normal karaoke night as to still include non-contest singers. Those who want to enter can sign up beforehand at $10 per entry in advance, or $15 at start time of the event. Depending on how many participants show, each will generally perform one song.

Each round will be scored by anonymous judges planted throughout the crowd, based on criteria provided by team Limelight. Singers will be scored heavily but not solely on vocals and stage presence. Only Limelight knows who the judges are, and they will change each month, as well.

Two winners are chosen each round for entry into the Top 20 semi-final “battle round” later on in the year, the highest score taking home $200. The Top 20 aspect is a new addition to the competition this season.

If a contestant doesn’t win for that current month, they are encouraged and welcome to re-enter each subsequent round. Re-entry fees are waived if you finish in a round’s Top 3.

The contest, hosted by Limelight owner Joe Lankford and DJ Q, prides itself on friendly competition, and seeks the same supportive and positive vibes the regulars bring to Limelight’s weekly open karaoke. The hosts also offer constructive feedback for each performance.

Another addition to this year’s contest is the concept of the “golden ticket.” Both Lankford and DJ Q, taking on more of a direct role in the competition this year, have the ability to put one singer of their choice into the final round at any point during the preliminary ten rounds of the competition.

The end result could end in a Top 11, or a maximum of Top 12 in the final round to compete for the grand prize: cash, and a year’s worth of paid gigs with Limelight Entertainment.

During Round 1 at Oregon Express, Shenita Chase, the first grand prize winner of the cardinal Dayton Karaoke Idol, steps out from behind the dais to belt out and open the show. There are just as many recognizable faces rolled over from last year’s competition as fresh ones.

After some open karaoke, an older gentleman named Glenn kicks off the competition with “Seven Spanish Angels,” a Ray Charles and Willie Nelson song. He twirls his fingers throughout the performance, and walks off stage to great applause.

Next, Kim takes on the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” with a beer in one hand, microphone in the other. Then a man with a smoky voice steps into the fray of the audience, offering high fives and demonstrating the first interactive performance of the night with a “give me a hell yeah!”

I listen to the remainder of the competitors from the OE’s rooftop patio. Glenn steps outside to smoke a cigarette.

He said it was his first time ever entering a singing contest. He recently lost his wife and started doing karaoke again after a 20-year hiatus, to feel less alone. He now does it five times a week.

Glenn knows all of the local karaoke spots. He recommended a place in Moraine across from Walmart. He said which places have good crowds, and which ones have no crowds for when you want to work on something new. He’s got hundreds of songs in his repertoire — mostly older, mostly country, and some for dancing along with his new special friend.

But despite entering this year’s Dayton Karaoke Idol, Glenn says he doesn’t care much for competition.

“I do it because it’s fun.”

Follow Limelight Entertainment on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the changing locations of Dayton Karaoke Idol.

