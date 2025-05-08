Dayton native Luke Grimes will lead ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff on CBS

According to Variety, “Y: Marshals” finds Dutton on a mission of justice.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Variety also reports CBS has given the show a 13-episode order, with plans to begin shooting this summer. The show will launch midseason on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. following the hit Justin Hartley drama “Tracker.”

Spencer Hudnut (“SEAL Team”) is the writer, executive producer and showrunner on “Y: Marshals” but “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan will executive produce along with Grimes.

Grimes, 41, studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. His credits include “True Blood,” “American Sniper” and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise.

“Yellowstone,” a cultural juggernaut starring Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, aired from 2018-2024. “Y: Marshals” is the first “Yellowstone” series to debut on broadcast rather than Paramount+.

Grimes and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, live in Montana and welcomed their first child last fall. He is also a country singer and released his self-titled debut in March 2024.