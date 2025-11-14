Dayton native on Hallmark’s ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ reality TV series

“It was very intimidating but very comforting because all the guys were so heartwarming and nice,” said Shephard, 31. “It kind of faded away that it was a competition. We became brothers.”

Hosted by Jonathan Bennett and shot on location in Utah, the series allowed Shephard’s carefree persona to shine. In addition to expressing his love of fantasy by dressing up as a wizard version of Santa Claus, he showed a softer side by creating a gingerbread house that conjured childhood Christmas memories. He also conveyed his knack for on-camera connection in a ski-slope meet-cute opposite actress Janel Parrish.

“My favorite competition overall was (working with) Janel in the (meet-cute challenge),” Shephard said. “We really didn’t know what we were getting into with the skis but when the time came to do it I think we all (became) loose and started having fun with it. It was a fun experience. You didn’t have to be so serious. It kind of took a little bit of weight off our shoulders. Janel was amazing to work with.”

Shephard received some of his best critiques in the Nov. 3 episode titled “Reindeer Games.” The episode centered on the contestants soaring 15 feet in the air on a crane for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot while strapped in a harness. Shephard playfully inhabited the role of Prancer, The Performer.

“He’s like a true fantasy hero,” said guest judge Alison Wild of Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s so damn charming,” Bennett said.

“In a very warm way,” interjected guest judge Heather Hemmens. “It doesn’t feel like he’s trying so much. He’s kind of just that charming.”

Shephard said he had no issue at all with staying focused while harnessed.

“I had so much fun,” he said. “I’ve been in a harness before. I’ve done rock climbing. I didn’t really think it was such a difficult task (although) it might have been difficult for somebody else. I thought everybody did really great. I enjoyed being lifted up and show what I could do.”

In the Nov. 10 episode he appeared opposite actress Alison Sweeney in a horseback riding scene challenge. He struggled with the horse while also being intentional, especially in terms of using improv to keep a scene active. He was eliminated but received a warm sendoff.

“Logan, you charmed us from day one with your authenticity and your love for magic,” Bennett said. “I know everyone here is sad to see you go and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Shephard acknowledged working with a horse was challenging but he took his departure in stride.

“Working with live animals is always going to be a little bit different — you never know what to really expect," he said. “When things go different you have to fill that gap and (rely on) improv.”

The season also includes Southwest Ohio native Marcus Brodie, who grew up in Hamilton.

“Marcus is such an amazing guy,” Shephard said. “I was able to connect with him about (certain) spots, the Ohio weather and certain things about how we both grew up.”

Shephard attended Sinclair Community College for business but pivoted to acting, which opened the door to appearing in film, TV, modeling and commercials. He later moved to Savannah, Ga., and Los Angeles to pursue acting more seriously, becoming involved in 48-hour film projects that earned awards and recognition. In addition to a brief stint working at Universal Studios, he is a photographer and cinematographer.

The former competitive bodybuilder and fantasy novelist lives in Cincinnati and looks forward to marrying his fiancé next year. He’s excited about his future and plans to apply the valuable lessons he received while vying to become Mr. Christmas.

“This show definitely taught me it’s okay to be more vulnerable and not exactly perfect,” Shephard said. “And to open myself up more when I’m on camera. I’m hoping to do more acting and hope exposure (from the show) will bring in some good work and good people.”