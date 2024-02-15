Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 season: ‘South Pacific,’ ‘Aida,’ ‘Elf’ and more

“At DPAA, our fundamental conviction is that the arts are for everyone,” said Patrick Nugent, DPAA President and CEO. “Our driving purpose is to inspire as many people as we can of every generation and background to fall in love with the performing arts. Our burning imperative is to include more and more people in unique, memorable, artistic and social experiences that bring joy, wonder and deep satisfaction to everyone who enjoys them.”

The season is particularly celebratory as it marks DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 30th anniversary. As his 2027 retirement looms, he wants to continue providing selections that are personally meaningful such as Johannes Brahms’ energetic “Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98″ which will launch the DPO slate Sept. 13-14 on a program that features acclaimed violinist Chad Hoopes, who has wowed DPO audiences since he was 15. Hoopes will perform Igor Stravinksy’s joyful “Violin Concerto in D.”

“Thirty seasons is a very long time to conduct an orchestra,” Gittleman said. “I’ll be retiring in the not too distant future so some of what you’ll see and hear at the DPO next season are things I’ve been hoping to do before I hand up my baton.”

The Dayton Opera will open its season Sept. 21-22 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “South Pacific,” which will be staged in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts with the DPO performing the gorgeously tuneful score. Dayton Opera is also proud to bring back Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for the holidays and close its season April 4 and 6, 2025 with Giuseppe Verdi’s opulent “Aida” featuring choreography by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle.

“(‘Aida’) is known for its spectacular scale featuring monumental scenes, choruses and ballets,” said Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson. “If you’re thrilled by the theatrical and visual aspects of opera, we will deliver with lavish sets and costumes. ‘Aida’ has it all – a moving story told through unforgettable music sung by astonishing voices with magnificent sets and costumes. What a way to end the Dayton Opera season.”

The Dayton Ballet’s season is the first chosen in its entirety by Brandon Ragland, who became the company’s artistic director in August 2023. The season opens Oct. 18-20 with Robert Curran’s “Coppélia” and will close May 9-11, 2025 with the diverse “Pointes of View,” an evening of neo-classical and contemporary works from George Balanchine, Andrea Schermoly, Sanjay Saverimuttu and a world premiere from DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr.

“Each of these choreographers provide a unique perspective in movement vocabulary and voice,” said Ragland. “Balanchine is considered the American pioneer of choreography. I’m so happy to be bringing Balanchine back into the repertory at Dayton Ballet.”

Season subscribers can renew now. Members’ presale begins Wednesday, July 10. General sales start Wednesday, July 17. For more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE’S 2024-2025 SEASON

DPO Masterworks

Dvořák, Stravinsky, and Brahams: Sept. 13-14, 2024

Dayton Opera

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific”: Sept. 21-22, 2024

DPAA Learning

Dayton Ballet School Ensemble: “Momentum”: Oct. 6, 2024

Dayton Ballet

“Coppélia”: Oct. 18-20, 2024

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey: Oct. 26, 2024

DPO Family

Philarmonster: Oct. 27, 2024

DPAA Learning

Young People’s Concert: Pure Imagination: Oct. 30, 2024

DPO SuperPops

Broadway By Request: Nov. 2, 2024

DPO Masterworks

Beethoven, London and a World Premiere: Nov. 8-9, 2024

DPO Special Event

Elf in Concert: Nov. 22-23, 2024

DPAA Learning

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert: Nov. 23, 2024

DPO Opera Family

“Amahl and the Night Visitors”: Dec. 6 and 8, 2024

DPO SuperPops

Hometown Holidays: Dec. 7, 2024

Dayton Ballet

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 13-22, 2024

DPO Special Event

Handel’s Messiah: Dec. 18, 2024

DPAA Learning

“The Nutcracker” (Sensory Friendly): Dec. 20. 2024

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

The Motortown All-Stars: Jan. 4, 2025

DPO Masterworks

Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto: Jan. 10-11, 2025

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

Country Hits: Songs From Nashville: Jan. 25, 2025

DPO SuperPops

The Music of Tony Bennett: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2025

Dayton Opera

Three Tenors, Encore!: Feb. 2, 2025

Dayton Ballet Family

“Cinderella”: Feb. 14-16, 2025

DPAA Learning

Magic Carpet Concerts: Bugs!!: Feb. 25-27, 2025

DPO SuperPops

Hollywood Hits: Feb. 27, 2025

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles: March 8, 2025

DPO Masterworks

“Requiem”: March 14-15, 2025

DPO Family

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: It’s a World of Dance: March 16, 2025

Dayton Opera / DPO Masterworks

Verdi’s “Aida”: April 4 and 6, 2025

DPO Masterworks

Dvořák’s Cello Concerto: April 25-26, 2025

DPAA Learning

Young People’s Concert: The Orchestra Moves: April 30, 2025

DPO SuperPops

Ann Hampton Callaway: May 3, 2025

DPAA Learning

Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert: May 4, 2025

Dayton Ballet

“Pointes of View”: May 9-11, 2025

DPAA Learning

Dayton Ballet School Concert: Magic Mirror: May 10, 2025

DPAA Special Event

Memorial Day Celebration Concert: May 25, 2025

DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

To Be Announced: June 7, 2025

DPO Masterworks

Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony: June 13-14, 2025