Dayton Public School music students need instruments

Here’s an easy way to give the gift of music to deserving Dayton Public School students. Donate the musical instruments sitting in your basement or attic that you — or your children — are no longer playing. Many of us have used our stay-at-home pandemic days to pare down our possessions.
Each year, in partnership with the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association, Dayton’s public, full-time classical music radio station conducts a drive for musical instruments. “Collected instruments in good condition are immediately placed into the hands of a young musician,” says Shaun Yu, president and CEO of Discover Classical 88.1FM/WDPR & 89.9FM/WDPG. The project is dubbed “It’s Instrumental.” and over the years more than 800 instruments have been donated.
Don’t assume your old instrument can’t be used! Some of the donations can be repaired or reconditioned. Even unplayable instruments may be sorted for parts.
Yu says the exciting news is that the DPAA’s “Q The Music” program is expanding. “The current program is strings-based –violins, viola, cellos, basses– for the students at Ruskin Elementary School,” he says. “The new program expanding to Northwest Dayton will be brass/woodwinds based –flutes, clarinets, trumpets, trombones. We are starting at ground zero for instruments.”
Patrick J. Nugent, President and CEO of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance says “Q the Music’ has proven over the years to be a pathway to excellent academic performance, success in high school, and eventually college. “Intensive study of a musical instrument has been demonstrated to open new neural pathways in the developing brains of children and youth, pathways which then become available for other things that promote learning and success,” Nugent says. “DPAA is delighted to be offering the extraordinary benefits of Q the Music to students of Greater West Dayton beginning in 2023. We look forward to announcing later in the year the elementary school where Q the Music will be offered.”
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Kids come in many sizes for ½ and ¾ size instruments are always needed, but so are full-size instruments.
The most pressing needs are:
- 1/2 and ¾ size violins, violas, cellos, and basses
- Flutes
- Clarinets
- Trumpets
- Trombones
- Strings
- Mouthpieces
- Reeds
Donating your instrument is easy. Take it to your nearest Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center between now and July 31st. All donations are tax deductible. More information, including a Grismer locator, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.
Does your organization need furniture?
If you are a non-profit organization looking for furniture, please let me know. A number of readers are downsizing or moving and have furnishings they would like to donate to a worthy cause. Also include information regarding whether you are able to pick up the pieces from a home or company.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
About the Author