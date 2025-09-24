Dayton Region Walk of Fame inducts Rob Lowe, Vic Cassano Sr., Original Lakeside and more

Business entrepreneur Victor “Vic” Cassano Sr., the son of Italian immigrants and originally a grocer in Kettering, founded Cassano’s in 1953 with notable assistance from his mother-in-law Caroline “Mom” Donisi. Enticing Dayton with square-cut pizza, the Cassano’s pizza chain eventually grew to more than 100 locations across the region. Cassano retired in 1986 and passed away in 2002.

“We’ve always been taught by my grandfather to always give back to the people who give to you,” said Chris Cassano, Vic’s grandson and current president of Cassano’s. “He always kind of stuck to his roots of where he came from. It’s an honor to carry on the Cassano name. It’s pretty cool to be a part of such a long legacy — I’m third generation."

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Rob Lowe, a two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner, rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the “Brat Pack” with credits including “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” His many TV credits include “The West Wing,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Parks and Recreation” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While raised in Dayton, he appeared in productions at Dayton Playhouse (where he caught the acting bug at the age of 8), Trotwood Circle Theater and Wright State University.

Lowe was not in attendance due to a prior commitment championing breast cancer awareness, but his father — Dayton attorney Charles “Chuck” Lowe — spoke on his behalf.

“If (Rob) were here, he would tell you how important Dayton has been to him both as a human being and an actor,” Lowe said. “He was brought up in Dayton doing stage at Wright State and Trotwood Circle Theater — anytime they seemed to have a (role) for a small boy they called on Rob and he was happy to oblige. On his behalf, I will accept this great honor."

Born and raised in Dayton, The Original Lakeside are best known for their funky, soulful 1980 No. 1 hit “Fantastic Voyage.” Other notable songs include “It’s All the Way Live,” “Raid” and “Outrageous” as well as their soulful remake of The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

The Original Lakeside was formed around 1969-1970 in Dayton, when guitarist Stephen Shockley merged his group the Young Underground with members of another local band called the Nomads. The band was also featured on “American Bandstand” twice and “Soul Train” 10 times.

“We did good for ourselves (in Los Angeles) but we were only thinking about Dayton,” Shockley said. “We never broke up because we never knew what else we would do. We’re still together now and we’re still at the top of our game.”

The Levin Family Foundation, founded by entrepreneur Sam Levin, has served causes throughout the Dayton region and worldwide. The Levins were Russian and Lithuanian Jewish immigrants who fled anti-Semitic Eastern Europe. Sam Levin became a successful businessman who owned several Dayton establishments including the Dixie Drive-In, which is still operated by the family today.

The foundation is now run by several family members including executive director Karen Lorenz-Levin and Ryan Levin, who became Ohio’s youngest foundation board member when he joined in 2000. The foundation remains committed to supporting underserved communities in Montgomery County.

“When my uncle Sam passed away 30 years ago and endowed our Levin Family Foundation, we didn’t have very much experience with philanthropy at all,” Ryan said. “After 30 plus years, we are proud of the independent, values-driven and compassionate family foundation we have evolved into. I believe my uncle Sam would be proud of what we have done with his endowment, and, hopefully, proud yet of what we have yet to do.”

Business entrepreneur Jenell Ross has been president of Centerville-based Bob Ross Auto Group — the first African American-owned Mercedes-Benz dealership in the world — since 2010. Bob Ross Auto Group is also the only second generation African American female-owned dealership in the country.

The daughter of the late Robert and Norma Ross, her numerous accolades include being named Black Enterprise magazine’s Auto Dealer of the Year twice and serving as the first African American chair of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. She also established the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation after losing her mother to breast cancer. The foundation raises funds and awareness through “Pink Ribbon Driven” initiatives to support breast cancer patients and research.

“This honor inspires me to keep pressing forward — serving, giving and working — so that together we can make even greater impact on the Miami Valley region," Ross said. “I encourage each of you to find ways to contribute to our community. Your efforts, no matter how small, can create ripples of change. I accept this celebration of our shared efforts with deep gratitude — not as a finish line but as a reminder to carry on the legacy of community, service and love that my parents instilled in me and that the Walk of Fame so beautifully represents."

In addition, Walk of Fame Co-Chair Misty Sayre received the Star Award, a community partnership award recognizing an individual or organization that made a significant long-term impact on the Dayton Region Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame is installed in the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway Streets in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District. Originally conceived as a recognition of the city of Dayton’s Bicentennial in 1996, the project has expanded to include more than 200 inductees.

For more information, visit daytonregionwalkoffame.org.

MORE DETAILS

The Walk of Fame event is Wright Dunbar, Inc.’s annual fundraiser to support initiatives in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood — home to the Wright brothers and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Nominations for the 2026 induction ceremony are being accepted through Feb. 28, 2026. Nominations can be submitted online at daytonwalkoffame.org or by mail: Wright Dunbar, Inc. 1139 W. Third St., Ste. 200 Dayton, OH 45402.