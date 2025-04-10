Breaking: Bellbrook driver gets 10 years in 107 mph crash that killed 2 Springboro grads

Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 4 years of dance parties next weekend

Dayton Silent Disco celebrates four years of dance parties April 18 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Silent Disco celebrates four years of dance parties April 18 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
0 minutes ago
X

Dayton Silent Disco will celebrate its four-year anniversary of hosting monthly dance parties Friday, April 18 at The Brightside Music and Event Venue.

The fun format features three DJs broadcasting three different genres of dance music to a special set of headphones provided to guests upon arrival.

“This will be our 50th event hosted in 48 months as Dayton Silent Disco and we couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to keep the party going,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Silent Disco producer, in a press statement. “Our community and fans are some of the best supporters any artist could ever ask for. Our promise is to keep reciprocating that energy with even bigger and better events every single month.”

ExploreAll-female ‘Julius Caesar’ performance in Dayton tackles hard truths

The anniversary bash will also include free shirt giveaways and “a really fun photo opportunity.”

“We have a ton of surprises for attendees,” Johnson said.

The Dayton Silent Disco Prom Night was held The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Friday, March 29, 2024 as the last Brightside winter residency date before returning home to Yellow Cab Tavern in April. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern hits. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Silent Disco features John Chapel on the red station playing modern pop music, Sexbox on the blue channel playing retro hits and Kim L on the Green Channel playing EDM. Attendees can switch between all three channels all night long.

ExploreThings to do in Dayton this weekend | April 11-13, 2025

Johnson hopes Dayton Silent Disco continues to grow and make an impact.

“In our fourth year, our plan is to keep growing our events with even cooler themes, like glow parties, and in newer and bigger spaces, like The Brightside and Dayton Arcade” Johnson said. “We are so honored to have been invited to host both Pride Silent Disco and our Halloween Silent Disco under the rotunda at The Arcade in the very center of our city. With all of the hard work we’ve put into developing this project, we’re so humbled to be highlighted as one of the ‘big’ things going on in this historic space and then year round at The Brightside. We promise to bring the energy to match that honor.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Silent Disco Four-Year Anniversary Bash

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 18

Cost: $15 for single tickets and $120 for 10-Ticket Pack

More info: daytonsilentdisco.com

The Dayton Silent Disco Cosplay Party was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Even though the monthly silent disco’s home is at Yellow Cab Tavern, The Brightside is hosting its winter residency from Jan. through Mar. 2024. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern hits. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In Other News
1
Easter egg hunts in Dayton and the region
2
BOOK NOOK: This early bookmobile ran on railroad tracks in Montana
3
Barbie and Julia share the spotlight: Cincinnati Museum Center displays...
4
Faith and football: NFL experience leads Springboro man to become...
5
A DAY IN THE LIFE: Local screenprinter brings accessible art to the...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.