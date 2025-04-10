Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 4 years of dance parties next weekend

“This will be our 50th event hosted in 48 months as Dayton Silent Disco and we couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to keep the party going,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Silent Disco producer, in a press statement. “Our community and fans are some of the best supporters any artist could ever ask for. Our promise is to keep reciprocating that energy with even bigger and better events every single month.”

The anniversary bash will also include free shirt giveaways and “a really fun photo opportunity.”

“We have a ton of surprises for attendees,” Johnson said.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Silent Disco features John Chapel on the red station playing modern pop music, Sexbox on the blue channel playing retro hits and Kim L on the Green Channel playing EDM. Attendees can switch between all three channels all night long.

Johnson hopes Dayton Silent Disco continues to grow and make an impact.

“In our fourth year, our plan is to keep growing our events with even cooler themes, like glow parties, and in newer and bigger spaces, like The Brightside and Dayton Arcade” Johnson said. “We are so honored to have been invited to host both Pride Silent Disco and our Halloween Silent Disco under the rotunda at The Arcade in the very center of our city. With all of the hard work we’ve put into developing this project, we’re so humbled to be highlighted as one of the ‘big’ things going on in this historic space and then year round at The Brightside. We promise to bring the energy to match that honor.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Silent Disco Four-Year Anniversary Bash

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 18

Cost: $15 for single tickets and $120 for 10-Ticket Pack

More info: daytonsilentdisco.com