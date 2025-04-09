Things to do in Dayton this weekend | April 11-13, 2025

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

When: April 10-12

Location: University of Dayton Arena: 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton.

Wright State University Nutter Center: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton

Hobart Arena: 255 Adams St., Troy

Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University: 500 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, Ky.

Details: Winter Guard International’s World Championships for winds and percussion continue this weekend across the Dayton area. Hundreds of groups will attend the competition from around the nation. A full schedule of performances can be found at wgi.org.

Cost: $42.50-$87.50

Magnolia Theatre Company presents ‘Julius Caesar’

When: April 10-13

Location: PNC Arts Annex: 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This weekend, the PNC Arts Annex will host the Magnolia Theatre Company’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” Adapted by Caitlin McWethy, this version will utilize an all-female cast. Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be a post-show talkback after the Saturday and Sunday matinee performances.

Cost: $30 for adults, $14 for students and $20 for seniors

Sexy Savages Comedy Special

When: 7-9 p.m. April 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Laugh Zone House of Comedy: 3493 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Comedians Nykki MF Savage, Alexis Massey and more will perform at the Laugh Zone House of Comedy Friday night. Guests can also purchase a raffle ticket with admission for a chance to win merchandise or a paid dinner on show night.

Cost: $17.85-$28.52. Two-for-one deals are available.

Loni Love

When: 7:30 p.m. April 11, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 12

Location: Dayton Funny Bone: 88 Plum St., Suite 200, Dayton

Details: Emmy-winning comedian Loni Love, famous for co-hosting “The Real,” will take the stage of the Dayton Funny Bone this weekend. Aside from interviewing famous figures like the Obama family and Idris Elba, Love has also produced award shows, written novels and more. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

Cost: $22

Record Store Day 2025 at Omega Music

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. April 12

Location: 318 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Created in 2007, Record Store Day is an annual celebration of the nearly 1400 independent record stores across the nation. The Oregon District’s Omega Music will honor the day with exclusive records and a donation drive for Miami Valley Meals. Those who bring in pantry-stable products get a spin on the prize wheel for a chance to win records, CDs and more.

Cost: Free

Gem City Egg Hunt

When: 11 a.m.-noon April 12

Location: Kettering Field: 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton

Details: Thousands of eggs will be spread across Kettering Field for the Dayton Department of Recreation’s Easter Egg hunt. This event is for children under age 12, with separate areas set up for different age groups.

Cost: Free

Kitten Yoga At Seven Mile Winery

When:2-3 p.m. April 12

Location: 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown

Details: Seven Mile Winery’s unique yoga event allows guests to stretch with kittens roaming the studio floor. This event is held in collaboration with the Animal Friends Humane Society and the cats can be adopted after the class.

Cost: $33.85

Clash 2025 Spring Summer Fashion Show

When: 7 p.m. April 12. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Location: Fairborn Phoenix: 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn

Details: The Clash’s 2025 Fashion show will feature spring and summer looks from designers Amy Kollar Anderson, Kate Lafollette, Raven Bombshell and more. After the show, there will be an afterparty held with music from DJs Matt Freeman and KevyKev.

Cost: $20.50 for general admission, $40 for VIP

Time Warp Prom

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 7:30 p.m.-midnight April 12

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Hosted by Mix 107.7, the Time Warp Prom will feature activities, pictures, music and contests inspired by the culture of the 1980s. Live music will be provided by a DJ and the ‘80s cover band Stranger. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

Cost: $41

Ladies Clothing Swap-Spring Cleaning Edition

When: 3-7 p.m. April 13

Location: Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This weekend’s Ladies Clothing Swap gives guests the chance to give away their gently used clothes and take home ones donated by other guests. Everything at the event will be free, and clothing not claimed will be donated to Dayton’s St. Vincent de Paul.

Cost: Free