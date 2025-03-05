‘Dead Man Walking’ author Sister Helen Prejean coming to Dayton to talk about death penalty

Sister Helen Prejean, right, talks during a book club as detainee listens at Department Of Corrections Division 11 in Chicago, Monday, April 22, 2024. Prejean will appear Tuesday, April 8 at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sister Helen Prejean, right, talks during a book club as detainee listens at Department Of Corrections Division 11 in Chicago, Monday, April 22, 2024. Prejean will appear Tuesday, April 8 at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By
1 hour ago
Sister Helen Prejean, author of the best-selling book “Dead Man Walking,” will participate in “Another Evening For Justice” Tuesday, April 8 at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton.

Hosted by Gilbert King, 2013 Pulitzer Prize winner for “Devil in the Grove” and creator of the hit true crime podcast “Bone Valley,” the evening will examine Prejean’s journey and work as a leading advocate for abolition of the death penalty.

Her story was memorably brought to life in the 1995 Academy Award-winning film “Dead Man Walking” starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn. It has also been adapted as a play and an opera. A graphic book of “Dead Man Walking” is slated for release in 2025.

Explore10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Following King’s and Prejean’s remarks, Judge Reginald Routson (ret.) of the Hancock County Common Pleas Court will moderate a panel discussion among King, Prejean and Mark Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project.

According to press notes, Prejean grew up in the segregated Jim Crow South. At the age of 18, she joined the Sisters of St. Joseph and eventually moved into the St. Thomas Housing Project in New Orleans in the early 1980s. It was at this time that she began corresponding with Patrick Sonnier, who was on death row in Louisiana for the murder of two teenagers. When Sonnier was put to death in the electric chair, she was there to witness his execution. Not long after, she accompanied another condemned inmate, Robert Willie, to his execution. After witnessing these executions, she ultimately wrote “Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States.”

ExploreTake risks, reach out, check egos: Dayton arts community hears empowering messages at first-ever symposium

In addition, King is the author of three books, most recently, "Beneath a Ruthless Sun." His aforementioned “Devil in the Grove” was named runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. He has also written about race, civil rights and the death penalty for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic. King’s earlier book, “The Execution of Willie Francis,” was published in 2008.

Author Gilbert King. SUBMITTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

icon to expand image

“Another Evening For Justice,” which benefits the Ohio Innocence Project, brings true stories to the forefront, revealing the profound challenges plaguing America’s criminal justice system. At the conclusion of the event, those who have purchased a VIP ticket are invited to attend a reception with the event speakers in the Schuster Center Wintergarden.

HOW TO GO

What: “Another Evening For Justice”

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 8

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $39.50-$85.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.