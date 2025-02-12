Director John Waters heading to Dayton for Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest

Iconic director/screenwriter John Waters will attend a special 25th anniversary screening of his dark comedy “Cecil B. Demented” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 at The Brightside Music and Event Venue.
The screening is being presented as part of the Yellow Springs Film Festival’s annual Mini-Fest.
The film stars Melanie Griffith as a Hollywood actress kidnapped by a gang of terrorist filmmakers who force her to star in their underground film. The cast includes Stephen Dorff, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Adrian Grenier, Michael Shannon and Alicia Witt. The film is also loosely based on the 1974 kidnapping of Patricia Hearst, who has a cameo role.
Waters' films include “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry-Baby” and “Serial Mom.”
He will be in person for a conversation and Q&A following the screening. There are limited VIP tickets available for an intimate Q&A with him after the event.
General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of show. VIP tickets are $100. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.
The Brightside is located at 905 E. Third St., Dayton.
