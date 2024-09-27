Shows to see in October: ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Our Town,’ ‘Rocky Horror’ and several more

Oct. 1-13, Dayton Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking 2015 Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning blockbuster returns to Dayton. Based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton, this hip-hop musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $69-$269. Forty tickets will also be available for every performance for $10 each through a digital lottery. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

“Our Town”

Through Oct. 6, Wright State University

Thornton Wilder’s classic slice of Americana exploring love, family and community in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire opens Wright State Theatre’s 2024-25 season under the direction of WSU Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour”

Oct. 9, Dayton Live

Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors in the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will host this production which also features a live shadow cast, audience participation, costume contest, and memorabilia display with artifacts including a costume from the film. 8 pm. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $45-$165. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

“Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Oct. 9-19, Human Race Theatre Company

Heather Wilson-Bowlby directs the local premiere of Kate Hamill’s feminist shakeup of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic sleuths featuring Shonita Joshi as Ms. Sherlock Holmes and Maggie Lou Rader as Ms. Joan Watson. The roommates have “emerged from the pandemic fog as a deeply codependent and quasi-dysfunctional duo – solving mysteries, eating snacks and shaking off their pasts.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

“Alice by Heart”

Oct. 11-19, Sinclair Community College

Kimberly Borst directs the local premiere of Steven Sater, Jessie Nelson and Duncan Sheik’s musical concerning Lewis Carroll’s familiar characters experiencing the chaos of war. A teenage Alice is particularly coping with the “madness of love, sexuality and adult situations. Can an escape to Wonderland help Alice save her beloved Alfred, or is she doomed to the realities of heartbreak and hardship?” Patrons are advised the show contains adult themes and mature subject matter and is not intended for anyone younger than 13. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 10, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. $15-$20. Tickets must be purchased online only at sinclair.edu/tickets.

“Campaigns, Inc.”

Oct. 11-20, Dayton Theatre Guild

Written by Daytonian Will Allan and acclaimed during its 2022 world premiere in Chicago, this comedy is based on the true story of Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker, who formed the first political consulting firm in U.S. history. Set in 1934, the play is billed as “a jaw-dropping look at the underbelly of politics as the firm constructs the country’s first star-studded smear campaign.” K.L. Storer directs this local premiere. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $20. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Oct. 17-20, Magnolia Theatre Company

Michelle Hayford directs the local premiere of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play that addresses Constitutional debate and the relationships of women between four generations. Magnolia founder Gina Handy Minyard stars as Heidi. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Matinee performances will be followed by a post-show discussion. $12-$33.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

“The Sugar Witch”

Oct. 25-Nov. 3, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Doug Lloyd directs Nathan Sanders’ drama about the Bean family of Sugar Bean, Florida living under an ancient family curse. “Dark family secrets are revealed and unusual passions are ignited as the family confronts madness, truth, and the destructive legacy of racism as the spirits of the dead walk the dark swamp, haunting the hearts of all who reside there.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. $18-$20. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

“Saturday Night Fever”

Through Oct. 27, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

The musical adaptation of the classic 1977 film of the same name starring John Travolta tells the story of a Brooklyn paint store clerk who lights up a local disco on the dance floor. The iconic tunes by the Bee Gees include “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn

Oct. 29, Dayton Live

If you’re a fan of true crime or Ryan Murphy’s currently controversial Netflix miniseries “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” consider seeing renowned criminologist and serial killer expert Dr. Scott Bonn assess the world’s most savage and prolific murderers such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. The best-selling author, professor and public speaker has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). The presentation will include a Q&A session with Bonn. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $29-$46. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.