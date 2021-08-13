Diversity of design: Contemporary sculpture on display in Kettering

The sculptures are created from a diverse range of found objects and materials including wood, ceramic and roofing nails.

In “Heart Attack Waiting to Happen” snow shovels are aligned within a canvas by artist John Kinnee of Toledo and children’s toys come together for “Mystery Date,” a mixed media piece by Barbara Melnick Carson of Ann Arbor.

Science and art combine in “Future Perfect,” a moving sculpture powered by a lemon by artist Brian Stuparyk of Cincinnati and ceramic morphs into the soft folds of a leather boot for “Old Friend,” by Dayton artist Mary Hilton.

“Whatever your taste is, you’re going to find something that sparks some imagination,” said Paula Willmot Kraus, gallery coordinator.

Of the artists with works on display, seven are from the Dayton region including Connie Campbell of Franklin and Patricia Boone of Centerville as well as Marianne Engle, Ken Raiteri, Eric Hamlin, Mary Hilton and Brandon Lowery, all of Dayton.

Caption Rosewood Gallery’s 15th annual juried exhibition, "HWD" (Height x Width x Depth), is on view through Oct. 22. LISA POWELL / STAFF

“We have incredible talent in the Dayton region,” McConville said. “They are 100 percent on par with some of the national artists.”

More information about the exhibition can be found here and can be viewed virtually here.

Rosewood Gallery is located at the Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr. in Kettering.

Summer hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.