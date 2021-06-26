DLM sets the bar high for lunch

The Aug. 6 lunch will focus on rich, southern flavors with pimento cheese grits, jalapeño peach chicken and banana pudding parfaits for dessert.

The last summer class will be a “Lighthouse Lunch” on Aug. 27 featuring clam chowder, lobster rolls and Old Bay potato chips. and Whoopie Pies. All of the classes are $30 a person and start at noon with instruction from Chef Carrie Walters, Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary Director.

From now until the end of August the Culinary Center has 30 different classes on the docket, many of them already with waiting lists, that cater to everyone from novice cooks to experienced home chefs. There are also classes for young children who have an interest in cooking. The full list of classes can be found at www.dorothylane.com/classes/class.

The idea of lunching — and lunching well — has been a focus recently in the DLM newsletter with a look at the art of the French picnic.

“The French have always loved to eat outside and with the arrival of warmer weather, we’re taking a cue from these culinary icons, dining al fresco .... French food in particular is so well suited for picnics, including ones right here in southwest Ohio. The basic elements are bread, cheese, charcuterie, fruits, crudités, and summer beverages.”

In the newsletter Walters shares her picnic-perfect sandwich — pan bagnat.

”Pan Bagnat is the iconic French make-ahead sandwich that’s perfect for outdoor eating. Think Salade Niçoise, but in sandwich form. We love making it on our DLM French Boule, but you also can build this luscious Provençal French-style sandwich on our DLM Artisan French Baguette or Ciabatta,” writes Walters. “From there, a good quality tuna packed in oil partners up with the flavors within, melding with the sliced egg, ripe tomato, olive tapenade, and slivered onion. The magic happens though when it’s made ahead of time, even overnight. Wrap it tightly before refrigerating so that all of the flavors can beautifully mingle to season the sandwich.”

Pan Bagnat sandwich. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Dorothy Lane Market Credit: Dorothy Lane Market

She lists the full recipe at https://www.dorothylane.com/recipes/pan-bagnat as well as links to her perfect side dishes — a French-style potato and green bean salad and a celery root salad.

Right now DLM is offering 15% off French picnic fare online at https://shop.dorothylane.com/Category/FoodExplorer as part of its monthly Food Explorer Series which celebrates a new destination each time the calendar page turns. The discount applies to French cheeses, cookies, teas, soups, grilled cheese kits, crackers and jams throughout the month of June.

As someone who loves a good lunch outdoors or being fed while learning about food, DLM’s recipes and recommendations, as well as new lunchtime classes are immensely appreciated.

Throughout the year DLM is a great source of inspiration for new food and cooking, but their vision for summer this year has me saying — C’est Magnifique!

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

DAYTON EATS

Turn to us every Sunday in Life & Arts for the latest menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and culinary adventures brought to you by contributing writer Alexis Larsen. Bon appetite!