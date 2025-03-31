Documentary about Orthodox rabbi who’s also a drag queen coming to The Neon

“My portal into doing the film is certainly Hadassah — the drag character, the counter-culture ritual and all that color and glitter," DuBowski said. “I think Amichai realized he was doing all this incredible performance — especially with the drag character — wearing this mask and saying things he couldn’t say as himself. Hadassah enabled him to lead religious ritual when he hadn’t yet built the confidence to step into those shoes. Once he took off the wig and high heels, he could actually meet people in their deep needs. In some ways the drag (element) was the wink and the invitation to this film, but I wanted him — not Hadassah."

Explore Country artist Jordan Davis to perform at Nutter Center

DuBowski, whose credits include “Trembling Before G-D,” also acknowledged the film addresses the current political climate most notably the Israel/Palestine conflict and American unease.

“We’re living in an age of right-wing blowback,” he said. “We’ve made so much progress but patriarchy is raising its head once again. We were living in a time of great paradigm shift and now we’re living in a time of great regression.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When asked in publicity notes about what surprised him the most as he looked back on his life, Lau-Lavie said he recognized his early desire to blur culture, politics and faith.

“It’s not really surprising, but I can see from a very early moment, my curiosity and exploration of fusions, of choosing to blur the binaries,” Lau-Lavie said. “Whether that is through the political work, through the drag work, through the way I’m doing ritual both with reverence and irreverence, with trying to honor my family tradition and queer it up.”

Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon, is excited to bring “Sabbath Queen” to town as an extension of Out Here Dayton Film Fest, which will celebrate 20 years this fall and co-sponsors Tuesday’s event with Dayton Jewish Film Festival. DuBowski will be in attendance.

“Helping to bring Sandi DuBowski to town for this special screening of ‘Sabbath Queen’ seemed like a natural extension of Out Here Dayton,” McNeal said. “This will be year 20 for our Film Fest, and we’re excited to support a few events that aren’t part of our annual fall festival. For example, we’re also helping to bring John Waters to The Brightside with our friends from The Yellow Springs Film Festival. It’s been over 20 years since ‘Trembling Before G-D’ played at The Neon, and we’re so delighted to bring Sandi back.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Academy Award-winning documentarian Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs will host the Q&A with DuBowski.

“Sandi and I have been friends for decades,” Bognar said. “He’s a remarkably gifted filmmaker, and his new film ‘Sabbath Queen’ is inspiring, funny, touching and a balm for these challenging times. I’ve seen the film twice and I’m honored to be hosting the Q&A with Sandi at the Neon. We’re lucky Sandi’s coming in person to Dayton — he’s such a warm and thoughtful presence."

Having previously screened the film in Yellow Springs and Cincinnati, DuBowski is eager to return to Ohio. He’s especially proud of The Neon’s continuous commitment to independent film.

“The Neon is thriving,” DuBowski said. “I’ve seen cities that don’t have a thriving art house. A lot of the public square is being shut down to ideas and to debate. Cinemas are so important and people need to come together in community. We are in an epidemic of human loneliness. So to be able to come together at The Neon in conversation and fellowship is so important right now.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Sabbath Queen”

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Cost: $12.50

More info: neonmovies.com/movie/sabbath-queen