‘Full Monty,’ ‘Camelot,’ all-female ‘Julius Caesar’ among shows to see across Dayton region in April

April 4 and 6, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Keitaro Harada, music and artistic director designate of the Dayton Philharmonic, conducts a star-studded cast in DPAA’s new production of Verdi’s romantic epic opera. Soprano Laquita Mitchell stars as the title character, Tenor Nathan Granner makes his role debut as Aida’s love interest, Radames, and mezzo-soprano Deborah Nansteel completes the love triangle as Amneris. Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson directs.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $6-$111. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Julius Caesar”

April 10-13, Magnolia Theatre Company

Adapted by Caitlin McWethy, this all-female take on Shakespeare’s classic drama has been billed by Magnolia as “a raw, unfiltered look at what it means to lead when the pressure is coming at you from all sides — society, your peers and even yourself.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $12-$26. 937-228-3630 or magnoliatheatrecompany.com.

“Camelot”

Through April 13, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells directs Emmy-winning “Frasier” scribe David Lee’s fresh, condensed and tighter adaptation of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s timeless 1960 musical. The love triangle between Arthur, Guenevere and Lancelot is propelled by such melodic tunes as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $23-$62. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org/shows/camelot.

“Chancers”

Through April 13, Dayton Theatre Guild

Marjorie Strader directs Robert Massey’s Irish comedy about shop owners Aiden and Dee who are on the verge of losing everything. However, “one lucky customer has their ticket out of the poorhouse — they just need to get their hands on it without her knowing.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org/production/chancers.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

April 15, Schuster Center

This immersive concert-style presentation chronicles the journey of folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Their story is told from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their split in 1970 and famous Central Park reunion concert in 1981. The show will feature art projection photos, original film footage and a live band performing such hits as “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $57-$189. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org/events/simon-garfunkel-story.

“The Full Monty”

April 18-19, TheatreLab Dayton

Philip Drennen directs Terrence McNally and David Yazbek’s Tony Award-nominated musical comedy based on the British film of the same name about a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo who venture into the world of male stripping. The show contains adult themes, language, and partial nudity. Viewer discretion is advised for mature audiences.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $16.78-$78.57. Theatrelabdayton.org.

“Reefer Madness”

April 25-May 4, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Matt Owens directs Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney’s musical comedy inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name. The story takes a humorous look at the “hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. There will also be a 3 p.m. performance Saturday, May 3.Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

“Die Fledermaus”

April 25-26, University of Dayton

Director Andrea Chenoweth Wells puts a contemporary, reality TV competition spin on Johann Strauss’ classic opera. Three celebrity judges will also participate including UD professor Minnita Daniel-Cox, former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and yours truly.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way. Dayton. $18. am.ticketmaster.com/rogerglass/buy.

“Fantastic Forwards”

April 26 and 27, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Three world premieres from African American choreographers are on the bill of DCDC’s spring concert. The program will include: Rennie Harris' “Soon,” a rhythmic work about community and resilience; Joshua L. Ishmon’s emotional, mental-health themed “Pressed,” and Ray Mercer’s “Mental,” an athletic work which explores explores inner battles and features an original score.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $9-$88. 937-228-3630 or dcdc.org.

“Into the Woods”

Through May 4, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser helms Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical about familiar fairy tale characters on a journey of self-discovery.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

