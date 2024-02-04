Dodge Hornet creates a buzz as small SUV

My tester was the Hornet GT Plus. Like Hornet, GT has been a huge part of automotive history and almost always indicates extra performance. In the case of the Hornet it means that, too, as this small SUV has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Stellantis calls this engine the Hurricane 4 and that name alone sounds awesome. But what it equals to is a good amount of power and performance with 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. With a curb weight of 3,715 pounds and a wheelbase of 103.8 inches, this is ample power.

A 9-speed automatic transmission keeps the turbo controlled, yet off the line it shows off with quick upshifts that make it worthy of the Dodge (performance) name. This isn’t a Hellcat, but it certainly has a lot of personality and offers enthusiasm in both city and highway driving.

Aesthetically, my tester was a standout. Perhaps it was the Acapulco Gold Exterior. It also came with the Blacktop Package, which includes gloss black-painted mirror caps, gloss black-painted side window moldings, the blacked-out Hornet badge and 18-inch Abyss Finish wheels. It makes for a sleek-looking, eye-catching SUV. And, in this segment, that is rare as so many within this segment seem to blend together.

The Hornet is memorable with these looks.

Inside, there’s more memorable features, including black Alcantara Seats with Red Accents. The double slash emblem of the Dodge logo are embossed on the headrests to add extra personality. For a vehicle with this price tag, there are a lot of eye-catching features. The Hornet’s interior is a good blend of sportiness, youthfulness and refined elegance. That triple combination is refreshing within this segment too, especially at the price point.

The back seat has just enough legroom and shoulder room for two adults, although it’s rated as a five-passenger vehicle. Three passengers in the back seat might want for a little space and comfort.

There’s 27 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back seat. And fold the seats flat to expand the cargo area to 54.7 cubic feet.

The entire Stellantis lineup of vehicles offers one of the best, simplest and cleanest infotainment systems in the industry. The one in the Hornet is no exception. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is intuitive and responsive. The U-Connect 5 system is both convenient and user-friendly.

From a fuel economy standpoint, the Hornet performs as you’d expect. It gets close to the 30 mpg plateau with an EPA rating of 21 mpg/city and 29 mpg/highway. In mostly suburban driving, but very heavy-footed, I averaged nearly 27 mpg — which seemed adequate for what you get with this spunky little all-wheel drive (AWD) SUV.

Base price of my tester, which was the top-tier GT Plus trim was $35,735. With options like the Blacktop Package, Tech Pack (mostly safety features) and the Track Pack, which includes those beautiful Alcantara seats, my tester had a final MSRP of $44,160.

In the scope of automotive history, this new version of the Dodge Hornet likely won’t go down as iconic. But does it live up to the established Hornet name? That’s a resounding yes. This fun-to-drive little SUV is worthy of the Hornet nomenclature as it has stinging performance and an appearance that makes you take notice.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus

Price/As tested price................................................ $35,735/$44,160

Mileage.......................................... 21 mpg/city; 29 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 268 hp/295 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 9-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Naples, Italy