Downtown Dayton’s First Friday activities will kick off holiday shopping season

During the festivities, Eclectic Essentials, located at 510 E. Fifth St., will provide free snacks for guests and take 10% off all regular-priced items. The antique store is known for selling a variety of antique clothing, jewelry, furniture and more.

Clothing store Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St., will take 20% all purchases during First Friday. The store will also give out a complementary glass of wine for those age 21 and older.

The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., will host a night of live music, featuring performances from Cellar Dwellar, Abertooth Lincoln, Crossing the Rubicon and Dreadful Rumo. The shows will begin at 9 p.m., and the cover charge is $9.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of new pieces in its main gallery created by Cedric Michael Cox, Cynthia Kukla, Juko, Marilynn Page, and more. Guests will also be able to view the pieces and partake in light refreshments.

For a full list of events, check out the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

In addition the organization is preparing for the 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival which will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The celebration will feature live music, crafts and rides before the Grande Illumination tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Following the festivities, the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights will feature over 100,000 lights on a variety of floats.

How to go

What: First Friday “Dayton Holiday Festival” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Location: Throughout downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org