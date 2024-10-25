Downtown Dayton’s First Friday activities will kick off holiday shopping season

Breaking: Recent Dayton police shooting highlights mental health concerns, expert says

First Friday in downtown Dayton invites people to enjoy art, music, dance, drinks and food downtown. The Nov. 1 event will offer a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season. CONTRIBUTED

By Alex Cutler
15 minutes ago
First Friday activities in support of downtown Dayton businesses will take place Nov. 1 as a kick off to the holiday shopping season.

You can expect special events and discounts from 5 to 10 p.m. at this monthly art hop organized by the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The upcoming First Friday event will take place 5-10 p.m. Nov. 1. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

During the festivities, Eclectic Essentials, located at 510 E. Fifth St., will provide free snacks for guests and take 10% off all regular-priced items. The antique store is known for selling a variety of antique clothing, jewelry, furniture and more.

ExploreSee also: Final 2 weekends to celebrate Halloween: Events and places to GO!

Clothing store Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St., will take 20% all purchases during First Friday. The store will also give out a complementary glass of wine for those age 21 and older.

Vidia’s Closet in St. Clair Lofts in Dayton is among the many downtown businesses participating in First Friday. Jim Noelker/Staff

The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., will host a night of live music, featuring performances from Cellar Dwellar, Abertooth Lincoln, Crossing the Rubicon and Dreadful Rumo. The shows will begin at 9 p.m., and the cover charge is $9.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of new pieces in its main gallery created by Cedric Michael Cox, Cynthia Kukla, Juko, Marilynn Page, and more. Guests will also be able to view the pieces and partake in light refreshments.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

For a full list of events, check out the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

In addition the organization is preparing for the 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival which will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The celebration will feature live music, crafts and rides before the Grande Illumination tree lighting at 7 p.m.

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination will take place Friday, Nov. 29. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Following the festivities, the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights will feature over 100,000 lights on a variety of floats.

How to go

What: First Friday “Dayton Holiday Festival” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Location: Throughout downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org

