Final 2 weekends to celebrate Halloween: Events and places to GO!

Friday, Oct. 25

BOO & BAR CRAWL: 5-9 p.m. in the Water Street District of Downtown Dayton. Halloween-themed bar crawl with stops throughout the district. “Haunted” specials. Wear a costume and start at Local Cantina and get a koozie and Pint Path Passport, then go to Moeller Brew Barn, Dayton Beer Company, Dayton Barrel Works, Warped Wing and Southern Belle. Completed passports get turned in at Local Cantina for a Boo & Brew T-Shirt. Online: facebook.com/events/832280625689378

HISTORY, MYSTERY, MAYHEM AND MURDER LANTERN TOUR : 6-9 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretrum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Food trucks, wine, beer and coffee and The History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Lantern Tour. Tales will be about Dayton Slim, Maggie Doane, Christine Kett, Maurice DesJardins and discover who killed Bessy Little. Walking tour at moderate pace, wear good walking shoes and bring a flashlight; no headlights allowed. Tours begin at 7 and 8 p.m. with each group having 30 people maximum. Cost is $30 cash at the gate. Tickets and more info: facebook.com/events/521752893547482

SPOOKY SILENT DISCO: 8 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. This is the fourth year for this event; tickets are online at daytonsilentdisco.com. The Pizza Bandit will be open through 11 p.m. Single tickets are $15, 10-packs are discounted and cost $120. Wear a costume.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

CZECH CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY AND DANCE: 6-10 p.m. at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton. Dance party for families and includes costumes. Bring a dish to share. There will be pumpkin decorating. $8 members, $9 nonmembers. Online: daytoncvb.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

ROCK THE REC: Noon-4 p.m. at the Vandalia Rec Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia. Halloween party with food trucks, inflatables, children’s activities, costume judiging and more. Free and for all ages. Online: facebook.com/events/1203444704095316

KROCTOBER: 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton. Free family event with bounce houses, candy and more. Online: facebook.com/events/309449335558990

COMMUNITY HARVEST FEST: Noon-5 p.m. at the Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton. Families are invited to have food, enjoy entertainment and children may trunk-or-treat in costume. Local vendors will have resources and opportunities highlighted. Online: thejobcenter.org/event/community-harvest-fest

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL: 2-6 p.m. at Kettering Field Complex, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton. Pumpkin Patch, children’s activities, food trucks, DJ, costume contest and entertainment. Online: bit.ly/daytonrec

TRUNK OR TREAT AT MACK’S: 2-5 p.m. at Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton. Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars and bring candy to pass out. Dogs will also be allowed at the event, with some trunks passing out dog treats. Reality Goat Farms will also bring several goats to the event for guests to pet and for pictures. Online: facebook.com/events/2337824829896836

Sunday, Oct. 27

FALL WEIN TASTING & FOOD PAIRING: 1 p.m. at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton. “You will enjoy weins from Germany and the surrounding area. Each wein will have wonderful small bites for you to savor along with it,” states the event on Facebook. Those who attend get a free DLT glass. Cost is $45 per person and registration is needed at https://dayton-liederkranz-turners-inc.square.site/product/wein-tasting-food-pairing/583 or call (937) 985-4853.

HOCUS POCUS MOVIE AND DRESS UP PARTY: 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Dress as a character in the movie “Hocus Pocus” and celebrate with other adults with music, food, trivia and Dayton Dinner Theater’s interactive movie experience. There will be specialty themed drinks, food and more. Tickets required; $27 per person. Sign up online: daytondinnertheater.com/live-shows

TRICK-OR-TREAT AND PUMPKIN DECORATING: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Children invited in costume to trick-or-treat at the market’s vendors and decorate a pumpkin to take home. Online: facebook.com/events/474752125450824

Monday, Oct. 28

30TH ANNUAL STODDARD AVENUE PUMPKIN GLOW: This event is from 6-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Grafton Hill in Dayton. A display of nearly 1,000 jack-o-lanterns, free. Food trucks include El Meson, Urban BBQ, The Claybourne Grill, Childers Chimney Cake, Billie Bold Bubble and more. Stoddard Avenue is closed to traffic both nights through 11 p.m. Online: graftonhill.org

Thursday, Oct. 31

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT ON PAR: 6-9 p.m. at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Bevercreek. An indoor trick-or-treat experience for families on Halloween. Children and adults trick-or-treat. Children at 6 p.m., adults at 7 p.m. Halloween movies will be playing throughout the venue. Online: facebook.com/events/3858133167809608

Saturday, Nov. 2

HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL: 4 p.m.-midnight with no cover at five bars and a “crawl with us” stadium cup and bottle opener lanyard. Drink and food specials. Wear costumes. Check in at Oregon Express in Dayton and head to the other bars: Bozacks Cocktail Lounge, Dublin Pub, Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, Two Social, Warped Wing Brewing Company and Yellow Cab Tavern. A Mid Party is from 7-9 p.m. at Troll Pub. After Party is 10 p.m.-midmight at Dublin Pub. Tickets required. Online: crawlwith.us/dayton/halloween

Places to GO!

NEWPORT AQUARIUM PUMPKIN GLOW: Through Nov. 3, the Newport Aquarium at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Ky. (just over the Ohio River) has sculptures made from pumpkins, including a 13-foot octopus. And they glow.

Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV Credit: JEREMIAH F KANE IV

KINGS ISLAND TRICKS AND TREATS: A kid-friendly daytime activity at the popular Mason amusement park, Tricks and Treats is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. Children wear costumes and visit the Trick-or-Treat Trail, be part of contests, make crafts and more. Kings Island has its adult-themed “Haunt” at night.

YOUNG’S JERSEY DAIRY: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 27, Young’s, at 6880 Springfield-Zenia Road in Yellow Springs, has pumpkins, a corn maze and holiday treats for all ages.

DAYTON SCREAM PARK: Open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Located at 4040 Wright Road, Dayton. daytonscreampark.com

LAND OF ILLUSION: Open 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 7. Located at 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. landofillusion.com

BRIMSTONE HAUNT: Open at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Located at 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington. brimstonehaunt.com

FACE YOUR FEARS HOTEL OF TERROR: Open at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield. faceyourfearshaunt.com

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

TERROR MAZE: Open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Located at 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield. terrormaze.com

HELL’S DUNGEON: Open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Located at 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton. experiencethedungeon.com

NIGHTMARE MANOR: Open 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Located at 1601 S. University Blvd., Middletown. nightmaremanorhaunt.com

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES HAUNTED CASTLE OF CARNAGE & TRAIL: Open 8 p.m.-midmight Fridays and Saturdays and 8-10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27. Located at 1213 Old Harshamn Road, Riverside. riverside-jaycees.com