DRIVER’S SIDE: Big presence, small package

For 2024 the Seltos gets new front and rear fascia. This facelift is well executed making the Seltos standout from the competition. The X-Line trim replaces the Nightfall Edition which injects a more youthful vibe into the crossover. The X-Line has its own exterior aesthetics.

My tester was the SX Turbo with all-wheel drive (AWD). And the new appearance is noticeable. Kia refers to the new larger grille as the Tiger Nose which is a pretty awesome name. Overall it gives the diminutive Seltos a wider appearance and overall stronger presence. The new grille is bookended by projection LED headlamps.

Perhaps an even more impressive upgrade is the addition of a turbo-charged engine. The Seltos SX now offers a 1.6-liter turbo GDI four-cylinder engine with 195 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque – an increase of 20 horsepower over the outgoing model. The 8-speed automatic transmission can keep up with the turbo and sees no noticeable lag. Three drive modes can change its behavior a bit with normal, sport and smart. Sport mode feels punchier, but also allows the transmission to get a little laggy.

The interior also sees some marked improvement with a more refined-feeling interior, a new Smart Power Tailgate and an upgraded infotainment system. A new panoramic driver display screen along with an optional dual 10.25-inch screen is a noticeable upgrade to the previous model. It now features over-the-air updates for navigation and multimedia functions. It integrates beautifully with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The dimensions paint a tale of a vehicle that may be small but offers ample room. When equipped with a sunroof the Seltos has 38.4 inches of rear headroom and 38 inches of legroom. The five-passenger Seltos is comfortable.

From a cargo room standpoint, the spaciousness continues. There’s 26.6 cubic feet of room behind the second row and that area is expanded to 62.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

So while it may be categorized as a subcompact crossover, it doesn’t feel very compact.

The Seltos with the turbo and AWD has an EPA rating of 25 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of suburban driving I averaged 26 mpg.

The top-of-the-line SX trim has a starting price of $29,990. My tester’s special Snow White Pearl exterior and super sexy Midnight Green Interior added $395 and $1,200 respectively. With a few other upgrades, my tester had a final price of $33,085.

Kudos to the Kia PR team for giving a fair assessment of the upgraded Seltos. Sure it’s PR spin, but it doesn’t mean it’s not accurate to say that the new and improved Seltos is indeed a big presence in a small package.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Kia Seltos SX AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $29,990/$33,085

Mileage.......................................... 25 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 195 hp/195 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Gwangju, Korea