Levitt Pavilion will announce 2025 concert season Thursday

Their latest record, “Terra Firma,” was released last September.

“‘Terra Firma’ experiments with bizarre studio techniques — like reverse guitar tracks — and adds extracurriculars like radio interference, spoken word, thunderstorms and hand drums," said Dayton Daily News music reporter Brandon Berry in his coverage of the record.

In addition Coalt previously spoke to this news outlet about the thrill of performing live.

“There’s something that happens in our DNA when we see a live performance, when you’re standing there and you’re feeling the actual sound waves hitting you,” Coalt said. “I don’t think I’ll ever experience that through a screen or through a filter of any sort. There’s a directness that happens in a live show that to me is unprecedented.”

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting for the venue’s new concession stand, constructed from repurposed shipping containers. The music starts at 7 p.m. and no tickets are required. Audiences can bring a lawn chair or rent one at the concession stand.

For more information about Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., visit LevittDayton.org.