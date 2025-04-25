‘Dayton Around the World’ exhibit will be on display during and after NATO Assembly

“As downtown is transformed into the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting for the assembly’s spring session, the ‘Dayton Around the World’ will feature artifacts and stories that will celebrate Dayton’s legacy from our pioneering role in aviation and innovation to our proud role in advancing peace through the Dayton Peace Accords,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in a press statement.

The April 24 announcement was also attended by Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Carolyn Rice, and Mary McDonald, Dayton History President and CEO Brady Kress and Dayton Society of Natural History President and CEO Tracey Tomme.

Mims is excited for Dayton to have an opportunity to be showcased on a global stage.

“Being the mayor, one of the things that we always try to do on a consistent basis is making Dayton the best place for someone to live, work, play, be educated, raise a family, and grow old,” Mims said in his press statement. “Now, with more than 1,000 people coming here in the next few weeks, I think some of them will probably want to stay.”

Dayton History and the Dayton Society of Natural History have partnered with the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries to create the “Dayton Around the World” exhibit.

In particular the exhibit will feature a curated collection of original and replica documents, historic photographs, and a variety of geologic and fossil specimens discovered in the Miami Valley. It will also include historical materials from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and select artifacts on loan from the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries.

Assembly organizers are also eager for the exhibit to represent NATO’s strengths and core values.

“Our meeting in Dayton will serve as an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of NATO for North America and for Europe and the work of legislators on both sides of the Atlantic to keep our citizens safe,” said Marcos Perestrello, president, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, in a press statement. “As this exhibition will illustrate, for 70 years, the Assembly has carried the voice of Allied parliamentarians and promoted a strong NATO grounded in our shared democratic values and fit to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. Here in Dayton, we also look forward to commemorating 30 years since the Dayton Peace Accords have brought peace back to the Western Balkans and highlighting NATO’s essential role in support of peace and stability in the Western Balkans.”

The exhibit will be open throughout the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and will remain accessible to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27-29. The courthouse’s first floor will be open for tours and equipped with public restrooms for visitors.