DRIVER’S SIDE: Toyota’s Crown jewel

This week’s tester is the 2026 Toyota Crown. This is the Japanese automaker’s hybrid replacement for the Toyota Avalon. It’s not quite a full-size sedan, as those really don’t exist any more, but it is slightly larger than the Camry.

And because of the popularity of the Camry, the Crown gets overlooked. So I expected it to get overlooked during my week with it. It wasn’t having any part of that.

This cute older couple stopped me in a parking lot to check out the Crown. They said they were impressed and were big Toyota fans and love the styling and looks. During a trip through a drive through, one of the younger workers expressed his admiration for the Crown too. So young and old seem to be taking note of this car.

From a design standpoint, what stands out the most is that the Crown has elements of both a car and a crossover. So which is it? It’s a sedan that looks like a crossover. And therein lies the charm of the Crown. In a segment that is barely occupied with competitors, the Crown is a star from a design standpoint.

Toyota’s press materials uses the phrases bold and dynamic and those are certainly apropos. From its coupe-like roofline and higher stance, I see why people took note of this sedan. It is quite attractive.

Since my tester was the Platinum trim, it comes with Toyota’s impressive Hybrid Max engine.

Hybrid MAX is Toyota’s performance hybrid that has 340 net combined horsepower and a net 400 lb.-ft. of torque. The system pairs front and rear electric motors with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and direct-shift 6-speed automatic transmission. Driving the Crown was surprisingly sporty and with the hybrid technology, the torque was fun too.

When you’re in the driver’s seat you feel like you’re in an SUV thanks to the 60.6-in. of ground clearance. A clear view of the road adds to the enjoyment of driving the Crown.

Inside, the Crown feels more like a Lexus than a Toyota. The upscale feel on both materials and comfort is instantly noticeable. The Toyota Crown comes with standard heated and ventilated front seats that can be adjusted to three levels as well as heated rear seats. The leather-trimmed seats are standard, offering comfort and style all around.

The trunk has 15.2 cubic feet of space which feels small in comparison to the larger size of this sedan. Perhaps the hybrid technology that makes it fuel-efficient and outstanding to drive, eats into some of the cargo space.

Speaking of the fuel economy, the Crown has an EPA rating of 29 mpg/city and 32 mpg/highway with all-wheel drive.

All of this enjoyment and all of this near-luxury does come at a higher price point. The Platinum trim with AWD has an MSRP of $54,990.

Therein lies one of the big obstacles with this sedan. Yes it’s a standout in both looks and performance. Yes it’s more exciting than most other sedans on the road, but at that price, you can have an SUV, which is certainly where the American consumer naturally migrates.

Trying to sway the consumer is an uphill battle for Toyota. But if you go by the public opinion poll of my week with it, there are certainly fans of this sedan. Put me down as one of those fans too.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @driversside.

2026 Toyota Crown Platinum

Price/As tested price................................................ $54,990/$54,990

Mileage.......................................... 29 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy.

Engine............................................. 2.4-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged hybrid

Horsepower................................. 340 hp/400 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 6-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Aichi, Japan