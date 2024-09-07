DRIVER’S SIDE: Youth gone wild

The Nismo addition to the already sporty Z brings a slew of things that check all the boxes for anyone who likes a little excitement when driving.

On looks alone the Nismo-specific bodywork not only looks sexy but improves the aerodynamics of the car. Most noticeable is what Nissan calls the “grand nose” or “g-nose” (I like G-Nose) which extends farther forward than other Z models. Nissan enthusiasts will appreciate how this design element pays homage to the Nissan Fairlady 240ZG.

As the kids say if you know, you know (IYKYK).

The front fascia has a honeycomb-like thin mesh that is not just stylistic but also helps reduce drag and improves engine cooling. All of these design cues are functional which is what you want from a sports car.

And it shows in the performance. There’s 20 horsepower improvement and 34 pound-feet of improved performance compared to other Z grades. The total output from 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine is 420 horsepower 384 pound-feet of torque. My tester comes with a 9-speed Nismo-tuned automatic transmission. This may be one negative to the purists out there who would want the control of a manual transmission. However, I can tell you this transmission is smooth as silk and handles all the horsepower and the turbo like a champ.

Nissan engineers put a lot of work into this transmission designing it exclusively for this Nismo grade with a focus on track performance. There’s also dynamic driving mode (D-mode) which has Normal and Sport mode, but also a Sport+ mode. In this mode, the rear-wheel drive (RWD) car’s transmission delivers a more dynamic, racetrack-tuned shift program for circuit driving, taking advantage of the powertrain’s faster downshift capability.

Red is common theme for the Nismo badge and it’s prominent inside the cockpit too. Red Recaro seatbelts immediately catch the eye. There’s a red outline around the tachometer and display to continue this theme. The white Nismo logo is embossed into the red cushion of the headrest to leave no doubt that this is one special Nissan Z. All of the seats are finished in a combination of leather and Alcantara.

A new steering wheel features leather and Alcantara trim, with a sporty, racing-inspired red accent mark at the 12 o’clock position.

Unlike some other similar cars, the Z doesn’t try to pretend to offer a backseat. This is a two-seat sports car with 38.2 inches of headroom and 42.9 inches of legroom. The Z Nismo weighs only 3,704 pounds with 4.9 inches of ground clearance. The 6.9 cubic foot trunk is miniscule, but you don’t buy a car like this to transport groceries anyway.

The 9-inch touchscreen runs an intuitive infotainment system. Nissan’s system is driver focused and also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s built-in Alexa capabilities as well as an 8-speaker Bose System with noise cancelation. Although personally nothing sounds better than the tune of that Nismo performance. So turn off the radio and enjoy the dulcet tones of this low-slung sports car.

My tester had a base price of $64,990. With a premium paint color, illuminated kick plates and special Nismo floor mats, my tester’s final MSRP was $68,290.

The Nissan Z Nismo has an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. I averaged just under 20 mpg because I drove it very heavy footed. It’s a sports car after all. And who cares about MPG when you’re getting into the nuances of that D-Mode.

I felt youthful driving around in this car. It garnered a lot of attention around town with some taking pics or video of it. The only thing that made me every bit of my 51 years was getting in and out of the Z. That 4.9 inches of ground clearance is great for performance driving, but it’s hell on old knees. It was a small sacrifice to enjoy the week I spent with the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo

Price/As tested price................................................ $64,990/$68,290

Mileage.......................................... 17 mpg/city; 24 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6

Horsepower................................. 420 hp/384 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 9-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Rear-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Los Angeles, CA