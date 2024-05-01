El Meson’s massive Cinco de Mayo celebration starts today

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Based on the size of the party and the days they commit to doing it, it’s the crown jewel locally of planned celebrations around town.

With one of the best patios in Dayton, this is the spot that will be throwing the party of parties in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

“We want to celebrate on your schedule. Everyone is so overbooked and like anything you start with a low rumble and build up to the big event which is going to be Saturday,” said El Meson co-owner Bill Castro.

The restaurant will be closed on the actual Cinco de Mayo, but they are ready to get customers in the mood leading up to the big day. Here’s a look at what they have planned:

Wednesday, May 1 from 4-9 p.m.: Paella Patio Party

Featuring $8 bowls of the restaurant’s traditional paella made with sausage, chicken, seafood. calamari, scallops, fish, shrimp and mussels. If they time it right, guests will also be able to watch it being made in front of them when the chef comes out to cook it in front of them. Time estimates for the cooking show are around 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 from 4-9 p.m.: Pollo Patio Party

Castro says El Meson is looking to create an experience for guests leading into the weekend that they can smell, see, taste and enjoy — a feast for the senses. In this case they will be serving up at least 50 full flame broiled rotisserie chickens with patatas bravas and the restaurant’s signature aji sauce. A half chicken meal will go for a very affordable $14 at this party leading into the major festivities that begin on Friday.

Friday, May 3, from 4-10 p.m.: Margarita Mayhem

Remember that huge tent? Well the main party will be there and begins on Friday with Margarita Mayhem featuring $10 tequila shots, $12 specialty margaritas including blood orange, spicy pineapple and salted caramel and music from Velvet Crush unplugged. Tickets are $8 in advance from the website, $10 at the door or $40 for a VIP ticket as they are available. The VIP ticket comes with a seat on the front patio, swag, full service, access to the party tent and a complimentary Corona or margarita.

Saturday, May 4 from 4-10 p.m.: Latin-style pig roast

Bill’s 89 year-old dad Herman who founded the restaurant with his wife, Gloria, is cooking up a very special meal for Saturday — Lechona Tolimensa, a Latin-style roast pork in a wood fired oven. El Meson food trucks will also be onhand serving burrito bowls, Cuban sandwiches, tacos and more. The Congo bar inside of the restaurant will be hosting a 150th Kentucky Derby Watch Party, and of course there will be live music from Flash Top Secret Band and dancing under the massive tent they will have up. As with the Friday event, tickets are $8 in advance from the website, $10 at the door or $40 for a VIP ticket as they are available. The celebrations culminate on Saturday with funky Caribbean music and a special dish that is a labor of love.

“This is about the experience, it’s about being here, it’s about being present. Come, bring friends, have a drink, dance, eat and enjoy,” said Bill. “Even though this is a direct connection with Mexico, I think that the lesson here needs to be that this country is made of immigrants and we are much richer because we have different people that are different than we are. We are from so many different places and have such different histories and we are better for it.”

Seating will also be available in the restaurant for a traditional El Meson experience, but with a party like this the true flavor will be in the special festivities being planned.

How to go

What: El Meson

Where: 903 E Dixie Drive, Dayton

More info: 937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net

Enter to win: Win free VIP Tickets to Cinco De Mayo Week at El Meson by creating a post with the hashtag, #CincoDeMayoElMeson for a chance to win two free ticketsThe restaurant is giving away two pairs of tickets.