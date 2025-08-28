Enjoy building a gingerbread house at the holidays? Creators sought for Dayton contest

Completed gingerbread designs will be showcased during the Dayton Holiday Festival kickoff event from 4-7 p.m. on Friday. During the event, the creator of the gingerbread design with the most votes at the end of the Dayton Holiday Festival Parade will earn the title of “Best House on the Block” and score a top prize of $400. The second-place vote-getter will receive a $200 prize. All selected applicants will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials.

“The Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest attracts more and more fun creations every year, and it’s become a favorite piece of the Dayton Holiday Festival,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a press statement. “We’ve seen gingerbread transformed into castles, houses, and downtown landmarks. We look forward to seeing our community’s incredible creativity and innovation at work to create even more delicious masterpieces this holiday season.”

Traditional gingerbread houses, building replicas and cardboard entries are all allowed in the competition. Regardless of design, all exposed surfaces should be covered with edible materials.

More contest guidelines and criteria can be found on the official entry form, which is available to fill out online here. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept, 24.

For more information on the contest and other activities taking place during the Dayton Holiday Festival, visit daytonholidayfestival.org.