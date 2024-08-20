EXERCISE COLUMN: Developing a proper training program

Developing a proper training program depends on individual differences, personal goals, physical limitations, as well as current level of fitness. Before you begin any exercise program, check with your doctor.

If you have pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, recent injuries or joint problems (bad knees, arthritis, etc.), you will want to make sure your exercise program and choice of equipment is appropriate for your needs. To achieve overall fitness, it is best to include both aerobic (cardiorespiratory health) and anaerobic (resistance) exercise to manage weight while improving strength and cardiorespiratory fitness.