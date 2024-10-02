FALL ARTS PREVIEW: Eclectic perspectives accent 2024-2025 visual arts season

At The Contemporary Dayton, three new exhibitions are on display: “Curtis Mann: Precious Blood,” “Sean Wilkinson: Flora,” and “John Lauer: Demon Heads.” In February the organization will launch the Dayton Art Fair, a reimagining of its annual fundraiser, formerly known as the Annual Art Auction.

In addition the International Peace Museum offers “Project Peace Post,” an exhibit featuring 198 digital portraits of peace advocates worldwide. The collection honors individuals combating injustice, with each portrait inspired by the advocate’s story and cultural heritage. The project involved 96 artists over eight years.

At the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, one of many venues participating in the biennial FotoFocus, “Images from Storytellers” examines “unchoreographed and staged photographic records from gatherings that reveal differing perspectives and relationships between photographer and subject.” The vantage points are intended to provide a backstory separate from the main event.

Elsewhere: Rosewood Arts Center will present its 35th annual Dayton Works on Paper and 31st Annual “The View” Juried Landscape Exhibition; Front Street’s Christkindl Market will usher in the holidays with original artwork and handcrafted goods; Springfield Museum of Art continues its showcase of female artists; and the University of Dayton offers two exhibits devoted to the works of Willis “Bing” Davis in addition to the Glass Center for the Arts’ thought-provoking presentation of Zora J. Murff’s “The Devil Hiding in Plain Sight,” which continues his questioning of racial cultural constructs.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

937-224-3822 or codayton.org

The Contemporary Dayton presents original exhibitions and programs, art events, community partnerships, and artist opportunities. Showcasing artists nationally and in Ohio, the organization particularly embraces artists whose work focuses on social justice.

Through Dec. 21, 2024: Curtis Mann: “Precious Blood,” Sean Wilkinson: “Flora,” and John Lauer: “Demon Heads”

February 2025: Dayton Art Fair

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Founded in 1919, Dayton Art Institute offers collection galleries, world class special exhibitions, festive special events and more. The museum’s collection spans 5,000 years of art history and numbers more than 27,000 objects.

Through Jan. 5, 2025: “Devil’s Promenade”

Oct. 26, 2024-Jan. 19, 2025: “Merry Grinchmas: Art of Dr. Seuss’ Holiday Classic & (B)ART! America’s Funniest Animated Family”

Through January 2025: “This is Us: You, Me & Dayton”

Through Oct. 27, 2024: “Those Who Care”

Through Nov. 10, 2024: “The Max May Memorial Holocaust Art Exhibition: One Person Can Make a Difference: Righteous Among the Nations”

Through Sept. 2025: “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection”

Dayton Society of Artists

48 High St., Dayton

937-228-4532 or daytondsa.org

Originally founded as the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors in 1938, the DSA has a mission to “connect, support and educate artists and the community.”

Through Oct. 26, 2024: “Midwest Americana: A FotoFocus Exhibition”

Dutoit Gallery

1001 E. Second St., Dayton

dutoitgallery.com

Located in the Front Street building, Dutoit Gallery showcases a variety of art and artists in monthly exhibitions.

Oct. 4 and 20, 2024: “Observation Meets Process”

Credit: JAMES STEPPENWOLF HERNANDEZ Credit: JAMES STEPPENWOLF HERNANDEZ

Edward A. Dixon Gallery

222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

937-985-2115 or shop.eadgallery.com

Edward A. Dixon Gallery specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation and sale of international fine art.

Oct. 3-26, 2024: “Images from Storytellers”

Front Street Galleries

1001 E. Second St., Dayton

frontstreet.art

Founded in 1965, Front Street is a large community of artists, artisans and small business owners. The work of nearly 150 artists and artists are on display. In addition, Art Hops at Front Street are held every first Friday, second Saturday and third Sunday of each month.

Oct. 20, 2024: Halloween Market

Nov. 30, 2024: Christkindl Market

The International Peace Museum

10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

937-227-3223 or peace.museum

The mission of the International Peace Museum is “to inspire people to work for greater peace and compassion through education and collaboration.”

Oct. 12, 2024: Reading and Discussion with the author: “Kazuko: Sixth Grade in World War II Hiroshima”

Oct. 17, 2024: Peace Builders’ Reading Circle

Oct. 19, 2024: “Bridges to Peace: An Evening of Reflection on Vietnam War Legacies and Reconciliation”

Through Nov. 2, 2024: “Project Peace Post”

Nov. 8, 2024: “Unhoused: The Families of the Miami Valley”

Nov. 21, 2024: Peace Builders’ Reading Circle

Dec. 6, 2024: Book release: Amanda Hayden’s “American Saunter”

Dec. 19, 2024: Peace Builders’ Reading Circle

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org

K12 Gallery & TEJAS features artwork created by local, regional and national artists.

Nov. 2, 2024: Art Off 2024

National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center

1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce

800-752-2603 ext. 2113

For nearly 35 years, the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center has housed some of the nation’s largest collections of Afro-American materials, including over 9,000 artifacts and artwork, 350 manuscript collections and thousands of photographs.

Oct. 19, 2024-March 1, 2025: 2024 Art of Soul! Juried Art Show

Through 2024: “African Art: Form, Function, and Fraught Histories” and “Rhythm of Revolution-The Transformative Power of Black Art 1619 to the Present”

Through 2025: “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory”

Through 2025: “Queens of the Heartland”

Olde Masters Galleria

55 Rhoads Center Drive, Centerville

oldemastersgalleria.com

Olde Masters Galleria offers a variety of exhibitions and programs for art students and art supporters, including weekly sketch nights.

Oct. 19-20, 2024: “Autumn Reflections”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Roger Glass Center for the Arts

29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

937-229-5000 or udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts

The University of Dayton’s Glass Center “elevates the arts on campus and provides greater connection with the Dayton community through concerts, dance and theater performances, and visual art exhibits featuring students, faculty, visiting artists and community members.”

Through Nov. 1, 2024: “The Devil Hiding in Plain Sight”

Rosewood Arts Center

2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

937-296-0294 or playkettering.org/rosewood-gallery-home

Rosewood specializes in the exhibition of contemporary art by local, regional and national artists.

Through Nov. 9, 2024: Michael Reese and Cara Lee Wade

Nov. 25, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025: Mayuko Ono Gray and Allyson J. Barton

Jan. 21-March 1, 2025: 35th Annual Dayton Works on Paper

March 10-April 12, 2025: Morgan Craig and Kathy A. Moore

April 21-May 24, 2025: Yiyun Chen and Ghislaine & Lando Fremaux-Valdez

June 9-July 19, 2025: 31st Annual “The View” Juried Landscape Exhibition

Credit: MORGAN CRAIG Credit: MORGAN CRAIG

Sinclair Community College

Building 13, Fourth Floor, Corner of Fifth and Perry streets, Dayton

937-512-2253 or sinclair.edu/student-life/arts-culture/art-galleries

Sinclair’s galleries promote the development of professional and student artists while serving as an educational resource for the entire community.

Oct. 4, 2024: Virtual Artist Talk

Through Oct. 26, 2024: Deborah Orloff: “Elusive Memory” (Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery) and Cara Lee Wade: “Alzheimer’s Stories” (Works on Paper Gallery)

Springfield Museum of Art

107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net

The Springfield Museum includes a permanent collection of art work among its exhibitions and art education programs.

Through Dec. 29, 2024: “Color Fields”: Andrea Myers

Through Fall 2024: “Tigris”: Amanda Love

Currently ongoing: “Celebrating Women: Female Artists from the Permanent Collection”

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery

15b W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

937-317-0170 or sugarcreekphotographygallery.com

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery showcases prints from many photographers across the Miami Valley.

Oct. 11, 2024: “The Works of Bill Woody”

Nov. 16, 2024: ‘The Works (and Book Signing) of Dan Patterson… the 100th year of the Air Force Museum”

Dec. 14, 2024: “The Works of Bill and Marty Welch”

University of Dayton

University of Dayton’s Galleries “provide space for the UD community of artists to experiment, develop and implement new ideas” while also supporting visiting artists.

Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery, first floor of Roesch Library, 300 College Park, Dayton

937-229-4234 or udayton.edu/libraries/events/bing-davis

Through Nov. 8, 2024: “Reach High, Reach Back: The Life of Bing Davis”

First Floor, 1401 S. Main St., Dayton

937-229-5400 or udayton.edu/libraries/events/bing-davis

Through Dec. 6, 2024: “On the Shoulders of Ancestors: Ceremony and Ritual”

We Care Arts

3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-252-3937 or wecarearts.org

We Care Arts believes in “the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.”

Oct. 26, 2024: Trunk or Treat

Dec. 14, 2024: Cookie Walk and Santa’s Workshop

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Willis Bing Davis Art Studio & EbonNia Gallery

1135 W. Third St., Dayton

937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org

Influential artist and teacher Wills “Bing” Davis’ Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery provides an artistic haven for African-American art and cultural expression.

Through 2024: “2024 Dayton Skyscrapers”

Credit: GINA OSTERLOH Credit: GINA OSTERLOH

Wright State University’s Robert & Elaine Stein Galleries

160 Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2973 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/art-galleries/permanent-collection

The Stein Galleries, focusing on contemporary art nationally and regionally, produces programming reflecting “an openness to new ideas as well as being innovative, informative and showcasing excellence.”

Through Nov. 2, 2024: “ReWritten: Photographers Reshaping the Narrative” and “Elementary: Photographs by Daniel McInnis”

FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2024-25

The fall arts season is underway. Throughout September and early October, we have been bringing you season schedules and highlights for performing and visual arts groups throughout the region.

On digital now (previous weeks’ coverage):

Theater

Music

Dance

Today: Visual arts