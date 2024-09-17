Fall film festivals in the region: Diverse lineups begin this weekend

Here is a closer look at the events:

🎬 Reel Culture Films: Fall Film Series

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Fitz Center for Leadership in Community at the University of Dayton, 1401 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Scripted in Black, a multidisciplinary arts collective highlighting the work and collaboration of unconventional Black and Brown creatives, enters its fourth annual film series. The organization celebrates Dayton’s own Barbara O. Jones with a screening of the late actress’ work in Julie Dash’s esteemed 1991 film “Daughters of the Dust.” The film, which is part of the National Film Registry, explores themes of “identity and beliefs, family, the power of our roots, and the importance of evolution from past, present to future.” Jones’ work notably illuminated the L.A. Rebellion movement of Black filmmakers at UCLA in the 1970s. She died Apr. 16 at her Dayton home. She was 82.

Scripted in Black is also partnering with the African American Visual Arts Guild and the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read to present “Daughters of the Dust.” The Big Read’s featured community book is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi.

“Kicking off the series with ‘Daughters of the Dust’ is truly electrifying,” said Dana Graham, Scripted in Black founder and creative director, in a press release. “I’m always empowered by the work, mind and stories of Black women and this film and the connections made to the community read, ‘Homegoing,’ for the NEA Big Read Initiative offers just that. I love that we also get to honor a community ancestor for her life and legacy and the impact that she’s made on our cultural landscape in Dayton. I’m excited to fellowship in that with our community.”

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

A social reception begins at 2 p.m. followed by the screening at 2:45 p.m. and a community conversation honoring Jones at 4:45 p.m. The social reception will consist of themed refreshments and a self-guided tour through the “On the Shoulders of Ancestors: Ceremony and Ritual” exhibit by Bing Davis.

Cost: Free

More info: scriptedinblack.com

🎬 Dayton Independent Film Festival

When: Sept. 27-29; Friday screenings begin at 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday screenings begin at 1 p.m.

Where: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

Details: This fifth annual festival celebrates regional filmmaking and stories from Midwestern filmmakers. Hosted by the University of Dayton’s Communications Department, the festival is bolstered by its mission to “provide meaningful artistic and cultural programming to Dayton’s thriving community.

“We believe that through impactful storytelling, we can increase empathy, understanding and a sense of discovery,” the festival’s website stated. “Our goal is to provide a platform to foster rich dialogue within our community with an abundance of passion and creativity.”

The programming is divided into certain blocks such as perseverance, twisted, tension and hopeful. Range of films deal with such subjects as autism, immigration, marriage, boxing, teen trafficking, World War II, and Dayton’s influential funk foundation.

Cost: $8. Free for UD students and directors.

More info: daytonfilmfest.com

Explore University of Dayton hosting free Bing Davis exhibitions

🎬 Yellow Springs Film Festival

When: Oct. 4-6; Friday screening begins at 8 p.m., Saturday screenings begin at 10:30 a.m., and Sunday screenings begin at 11 a.m.

Where: Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs and Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Details: The second annual festivities will kick off with comedian/musician Reggie Watts, who will perform at the Foundry Theater. Watts most recently starred as the bandleader on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The opening night film will be the regional premiere of Nadia Conners’ drama “The Uninvited,” which premiered in March at South by Southwest. A Q&A with Conners in-person and actor Walton Goggins on Zoom will follow afterward.

On Saturday The Little Art Theatre will host the new documentary “Eno,” which chronicles the career of musician Brian Eno who is known for producing David Bowie, U2 and Talking Heads among many others. A conversation between director Gary Hustwit and filmmaker Steven Bognar will follow the screening. Saturday will also spotlight the 30th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction.” Prior to the screening live music from the soundtrack will be performed by Nick Kizirnis and a costume contest and trivia will be hosted by comedian Justin Howard.

On Sunday the festival will close with a 25th anniversary screening of “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” including a live Q&A with director Jim Jarmusch afterward.

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Cost: $10-$35

More info: ysfilmfest.com

🎬 Out Here Dayton Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-13; Thursday screenings begin at 7:30 p.m., Friday screenings begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday screenings begin at 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The 19th annual festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories features nine programs over the course of the weekend, including 25 short and feature-length films. Films include “Lady Like,” a documentary about Lady Camden of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” and two editions of Top Drawer Shorts. The festival was also recently awarded an ArtsRISE grant of $5,000 from the Ohio Arts Council.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cost: Festival passes are $75; Single tickets are $10.

More info: outheredayton.org