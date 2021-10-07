Fall Farm Fest will harvest fun with games, animals, wagon rides

Among activities during farm fest are wagon rides, farm animals to pet, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and old-fashioned lawn games.

Among popular activities each year is a Scarecrow Contest in which scarecrows created by local businesses, organizations and families are on display and included in a contest in which visitors can vote.

There’s also food, entertainment, vendors and demonstrations such as cow milking, sheep herding and horse roping.

Most activities are free, but there is a charge for corn maze, pumpkins, corn shooter and pony rides.

The Oct. 9 evening will feature a Moovie Night on the Farm at 7 p.m. with the showing of “Spirit: Untamed.”

Myers said there weren’t any major events added for this year following last year’s hiatus. For those familiar with the event, he said, the corn maze and pumpkin patch have moved to different locations.

The Lost Creek Reserve on the Knoop Farm property is a perfect setting for the Farm Fest, Myers said.

“The homestead makes a great setting for fall activities and showcases the splendor of the season. We can spread the activities out to spread the people out and we are able to use the spaces here without impacting the natural resources like we would impact if we hosted this event at any of our other parks. There is plenty of parking available due to the way the park was developed,” he said.

The Farm Fest is paid for by sponsors and the district’s property tax levy, with supplemental funds from donations collected during the event.

The Farm Fest is one of many activities held each year by the park district at its parks across Miami County. The demand for space and activities remains high, Myers said.

“Attendance this year is again growing from last year, and people share that they just love having the opportunity to be outside and enjoy space,” he said.

Other October park district events include Halloween Happening from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants must register for this program. During Halloween Happening, parents are invited to dress up the little ones and enjoy a walk through the jack-o-lanterns where they will meet some friendly bigger than life costumed forest animals. Children will receive some Halloween treats and a mini-stuffed animal to take home. Stops also will include the corn maze. Costumers are not required but encouraged, the park district said. Those signing up can choose from four time slots.

More information on these activities and others is available online at www.miamicountyparks.com.