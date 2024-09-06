University of Dayton hosting free Bing Davis exhibitions

“His archive represents more than a collection of documents,” noted the exhibition website. “It’s a platform to communicate the transformative power of art, the importance of cultural exchange and the enduring legacy of one man’s remarkable vision.”

“On the Shoulders of Ancestors: Ceremony and Ritual” is a continuation of Davis’ “Ancestral Spirit Dance” in addition to his works addressing social issues that impact people of color in America and beyond.

“I, as many, draw strength and inspiration from ancestors who continue to speak to us and through us,” said Davis, describing his work. “Even when I appear to be walking alone... I am not. The spirit of the ancestors is never far away, providing comfort, vision, and direction. The social commentary that is reflected in much of my artwork is my way of encouraging conversation, dialogue and a search for positive resolutions to some of the many problems impacting our daily lives.”

He has also been encouraged by the power of the arts as a change agent to inspire healthy dialogue.

“I have come to understand and appreciate the fact that the arts can not only reflect the various concepts of beauty, as seen in various cultures around the world, but the arts can also serve as agents of change for a world in search of a humane way to share the limited land, water and wealth called Earth,” Davis said.

Davis was one of the first in the region to create African and African American art history courses, which he taught at UD, DePauw University, Miami University, Central State University and other institutions. He also helped establish influential art organizations such as Genesis III, the African American Visual Artists Guild, and the National Conference of Artists, an organization that works to develop African American and African culture internationally.

His studio on West Third Street in Dayton includes the Shango Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture, which offers workshops, seminars and scholarly research, as well as the EbonNia Gallery, a center for making and exhibiting art and celebrating African American events.

UD also houses the Willis “Bing” Davis Archive complete with Davis’ correspondence, research and instruction materials, photographs and other items.

HOW TO GO

What: “Reach High, Reach Back: The Life of Bing Davis”

When: Through Nov. 8. Visitors need a University of Dayton ID to enter the Roesch Library building after 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and after 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery, first floor of Roesch Library, 300 College Park, Dayton

FYI: The building and exhibit will be closed Oct. 5–6.

More info: 937-229-4234 or udayton.edu/libraries/events/bing-davis

What: “On the Shoulders of Ancestors: Ceremony and Ritual”

When: Through Dec. 6. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Where: First floor, 1401 S. Main St., Dayton

FYI: Closed Nov. 28–29 for Thanksgiving.

More info: 937-229-5400 or udayton.edu/libraries/events/bing-davis