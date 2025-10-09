Family road tripping: 3 getaways within 3 hours of Dayton

1. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Distance from Dayton: 1 hour

Known as the “Greenest Zoo in America,” the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is a world-class destination that’s as fun as it is educational. Home to more than 500 animal species and over 3,000 plant varieties, the zoo offers something new with every visit — and 2025 marks a major milestone as the Zoo celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“As our Zoo Director Thane Maynard always says, Cincinnati is a Zoo town,” said Angela Hatke, Communications Manager. “We are incredibly lucky and proud to have the support of our city and cannot wait to continue inspiring future generations to come with wildlife and wild places.”

That mission comes to life across every corner of the Zoo, from the all-new immersive Elephant Trek to fan favorites like Hippo Cove, home of the world-famous Fiona.

“During a typical Zoo visit, a guest can feed a giraffe, touch a snake, see a critically endangered baby gorilla, watch cheetahs run and birds soar, learn more about conservation and hopefully walk away inspired,” said Hatke.

Families have especially connected to Fiona and her story.

“She’s an ambassador for her species,” Hatke said. “Some families experienced health struggles or premature babies and saw Fiona fight and found inspiration in her strength.”

This fall, the Zoo transforms into a glowing wonderland for the return of Jack O’Lantern Glow, presented by Medpace – a half-mile immersive walkthrough featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins and fall displays.

“It’s the largest of its kind in the Tri-state area,” Hatke said. “Experience the grandeur of fall at the Cincinnati Zoo, where it transforms into a mesmerizing wonderland of illuminated jack-o’-lanterns, breathtaking displays, and special effects that elevate your autumn nights to extraordinary heights.”

Insider Tip: Visit early or late in the day to see animals at their most active and skip the parking rush.

2. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Sandusky)

Distance from Dayton: 3 hours

Looking for a full-blown mini-vacation without the airfare? Head north to Kalahari, home of Ohio’s largest indoor waterpark and one of America’s most popular family resorts. With over 250,000 square feet of aquatic fun — including twisting slides, wave pools, and a lazy river — it’s a tropical escape that’s just a few hours up the road.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Beyond the water, Kalahari’s Sandusky resort also features a massive arcade, bowling, mini-golf, and on-site dining options that make it easy to keep everyone entertained under one roof.

Families are always surprised by just how much there is to do.

“Families love that they don’t have to plan a dozen different outings,” said Bill Reed, General Manager of Kalahari Resort. “We have a waterpark, restaurants, an arcade, shops, a spa, even live entertainment. Our guests park their cars, check in, and they’re all set. No matter the weather, everyone from 2 to 92 can find something they’ll love.”

He describes the resort as a place where the whole family can unwind together.

“It feels like stepping into vacation mode the minute you walk in the door,” he said. “The energy is high because you’re somewhere the kids are entertained but the parents can still relax. And regardless of the finicky Ohio weather, it’s always a comfortable 84 degrees in our indoor waterpark.”

Fall visitors can also look forward to themed décor and seasonal fun.

“In the fall, we decorate the resort, run fun kids’ activities, and lean into that cozy, festive atmosphere,” Reed said.

Insider Tip: Book a Sunday-Tuesday stay if you can — the resort is less crowded, and room rates are often lower.

3. COSI – Center of Science and Industry (Columbus)

Distance from Dayton: 1.5 hours

If your kids are curious about how things work, COSI is the perfect destination. This award-winning science museum offers 300 interactive exhibits ranging from dinosaurs and deep space to energy, gadgets and the human body.

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

The museum’s Gadgets Café lets kids tinker like engineers, while the Planetarium offers a jaw-dropping tour of the night sky. With rotating exhibits and outdoor science spaces, COSI ensures there’s always something new to discover — making it a repeat favorite for families of all ages.

Insider Tip: Plan at least half a day here — and don’t skip the outdoor science park if the weather’s nice.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.