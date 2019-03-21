The First Four places you should go to eat, drink, shop and play

1. Dewey’s Pizza

131 Jasper St., Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-223-0000

Dewey's menu features loads of creative specialty pies, seasonal salads and some of the finest craft beers from all over Ohio. Try Socrates Revenge or the Edgar Allen Poe.

🏆 Best of Dayton 2018 finalist: Best Pizza Restaurant, third place

2. Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St, Dayton | Website| Facebook | Call 937-222-7072

Stop by this renovated 1892 firehouse for some of the best sandwiches, appetizers and beer lists in town. Jimmie’s is famous for its laid-back vibe and its creative appetizers, including its Blind Dates and Paisano Chips.

3. Rusty Taco

1822 Brown St., Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-938-7384

If you’re looking for a quick bite, Rusty Taco offers freshly made street-style tacos from the traditional to the unexpected. If you have a few minutes to sit and relax, enjoy those tacos with a beer or margarita.

🍺🍹﻿FIRST FOUR PLACES TO GRAB A DRINK

1. Century Bar

18 S. Jefferson St, Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-223-3382

A short drive from the UD campus to downtown, this historic bar features over 200 common and rare bottles of bourbon and whiskey. Its reputation as a go-to bourbon bar extends far beyond Dayton. The Century has been named one of America’s 100 Best Bourbon Bars by The Bourbon Review’s website.

2. Warped Wing

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook

Dayton has tons of amazing options when it comes to local beer. But if you can only choose one, go with the people’s choice, and that’s Warped Wing. Just a short drive from the UD campus, the downtown Dayton brewery just earned first-place finishes in both Best Craft Beer and Best Local Brewery contests.

This is Warped Wing’s fourth year taking home the top honor for Best Local Brewery. Since debuting in downtown Dayton in 2014, Warped Wing has steadily climbed the ranks of our Best of Dayton contest.

3. Elsa's

There are 5 area Elsa's locations: 1216 E. Stroop Rd.; 6318 Far Hills Ave., 6204 A Wilmington Ave., 3618 Linden Ave., and 1227 Wilmington Ave. Website | Facebook

Elsa’s is known for its classic margarita, The Bad Juan. The potent drink has been served here since 1979 and packs a punch. The drink is so tasty it often ranks high in Best of Dayton contests including taking top prize this year.

The Bad Juan is also sold in supermarkets, local retailers and bars or restaurants in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.

4. Carillon Brewing Company

1000 Carillon Blvd. Dayton | (937) 910-0722 |Website | Facebook

Just across the river from UD Arena is Carillon Brewing Company, which celebrates Dayton's brewing history. Try an Ale popular in the 1850s or a Sour Porter from 1862 that mixes light and dark malts. Visitors can watch the historic brewing process on site. The brewery also has a two vintage wines made with historical wine grape varieties. The outdoor beer garden is now open.

🎮FIRST FOUR PLACES TO GO FOR FUN

Dayton is rich in culture — and these places prove it. If you have some time to take in some tourist attractions, here are four destinations

1. Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-223-4278

A gem of the Gem City for 100 years, the Dayton Art Institute will entertain all levels of art enthusiasts with its permanent collection, Experiencenter for kids and its current exhibition on American art. Tickets are quite affordable: $8/adult, $5/military, group or seniors and free for college students with valid ID.

2. Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook

Carillon has it all. It is a museum, park, brewery and more, all in one. This landmark is the home of a Wright Brothers Flyer, the Deeds Carillon — the beautiful Dayton bell tower, a carousel and its newest attraction, the Brethren Tower, which offers a breathtaking view.

3. Scene 75

6196 Poe Ave, Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-619-3200

With wall-to-wall video games, go-karts, laser tag, food, drinks and classic arcade games all under one roof, this spot has everything you need for a good time.

4. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz St, Wright Patterson Air Force Base | Website | Facebook | Call 937-255-3286

Daytonians take great pride in their city's history, especially when it comes to the history of flight. At the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world, you'll see first-hand why Dayton is known as the "Birthplace of Aviation."

🛍️FIRST FOUR PLACES TO GO SHOPPING

1. 2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St, Dayton | Website | Facebook | Call 937-228-2088

This hub of local produce, artisan breads, meats, jams, skincare, desserts and more is a must-visit for anyone looking to indulge in the wonders of Dayton-owned and operated businesses.

2. Flyer Spirit

1200 Brown St #145, Dayton | shop.udayton.edu/flyer-spirit | (937) 229-3454 | Hours: Sun-W 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., R-Sat 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

In Flyer country, this has to be on your list of places to shop. This place is stocked with apparel, accessories, gifts, and more — all emblazoned with the UD logo and perfect for boasting your UD pride to the world.

4. The Greene

4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

Looking for a bigger shopping experience? Hop on Route 35 to 675 South and one exit south you will find The Greene, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex. You will find a little something for everyone here. The Cheesecake Factory, The Pub, Bar Louie, a movie theater, Von Maur department store, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, Books & Co. and more.