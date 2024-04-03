First Friday festivities in downtown Dayton celebrate spring

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership, here is a full list of events and businesses taking part in First Friday:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

• Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Hero Jr. & RIND are coming to rock! Doors at 8 p.m. $10 admission. 21+ only.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: It’s the final chance to see and experience 112 artists’ work on display during the 30th Open Members’ Show! Exhibition open until 8 p.m. Light refreshments provided.

• Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music every First Friday! Parking validated with $20 purchase.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: See “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art,” The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma,” “James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting,” and “Hand-Colored Photographs” now on exhibit. Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue: See the inspirational musical “Flight of the Lawnchair Man.” Tickets and more information at https://daytontheatreguild.org/

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.; Juke Box Friday from 6-7 p.m., and Irish First Friday!

• Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

• K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: Denise Thomas Daught Retrospective Exhibition, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., FREE, Celebrating “Kennede’ Thomas” - An Expose’ of an Artist’s transition into an Educator. The retrospective is a show of her work from Childhood to College.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Wicked Little Letters” and a special showing of “Blackout” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Join us for 199X – a 90s dance party! Sexbox will be playing 90s RnB, Hop Hop, Rave, Brit Pop, Punk, and any other genres to set a nostalgic mood. Entry is free!

• PNC Arts Annex, 46 N. Ludlow St.: See “Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche” an interactive show! Tickets and more information available at daytonlive.org

• Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance welcomes the celestial celebration “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets.” Tickets start at just $5! Tickets and more information at daytonlive.org

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See works from local photographer, Fea Fotos, on display through April and May.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Cab Grass presents another show in the 2024 Roots & Heritage concert series! Cover starts at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m.. All ages welcome with a guardian. $17 in advance of $21 at the door.

DINING AND DRINKS

• The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Enjoy an amazing view of Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton alongside delicious wood-fired cuisine.

• Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: The Caprese Salami Pesto is back and also available as a wrap! For dessert, enjoy the new Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie!

• Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every First Friday!

• Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips! Now taking reservations and catering orders!

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s a Party on the Patio! Enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, crafted grilled & smoked food. Join us pre-and-post games on the Patio. Open 11a.m. -11 p.m. Happy hour 11a.m. -5 p.m. with $5 pints!

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

• Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase!

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

• Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75! No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

• Dayton Dragons, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: It’s Opening Day! Gates open at 6 p.m. and game time is 7:05 p.m. Tickets required. The Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to kick off the 2024 season!

• Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: ESL Classes (English Classes) take place in the Opportunity Space every Monday and Friday, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. New Americans are invited to take part in this free program that is taught in 3 different levels. For more information, contact the Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.

• Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

• The Oregon District, Fifth Street: Visit the pedestrian promenade at Out on 5th! Enjoy extended outdoor seating, vendors, entertainment, and more as you visit your favorite Oregon District businesses.

• Pedal Wagon Dayton: Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $35 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

• Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

• Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

• Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

• Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: New month, new deals! All through April, buy 2 get 1 free any size Vital Essentials dog & cat freeze-dried mini nibs, $3 off Northwest Naturals freeze-dried meal toppers, $3 off Austin & Kat functional botanical meal toppers, $2 off Skout’s Honor stain & odor products, $2 off West Paw Seaflex products, $1 off My Perfect Pet gently cooked trial bars.