Flavors of Tipp City will be featured at Thursday taste event

At the end of last year historic Tipp City was selected as the No. 3 most beautiful town in Ohio by thetravel.com.

Writer Quinter Auma wrote: “Located a short distance away from Dayton, Tipp City is one of the most beautiful cities in Ohio to visit. Founded in 1840, this gorgeous Midwestern town has a vibrant historic downtown and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area has plenty of beautiful restaurants, handicraft stores, magnificent parks, and antique shops.”

Whether you have been recently or are overdue to a visit to this charming destination, the upcoming Taste of Tipp from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2 put on by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is for you.

The event, which is open to the public, is a chance for Tipp City businesses to showcase themselves. For your $5 ticket at the door you will be able to enjoy food samples from a number of Tipp City businesses including:

CB Cakes & More

Coldwater Cafe

Frida’s Mexican Restaurant

Harrison’s Restaurant

Jaqua’s Catering

Kona Ice

Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice

McDonald’s of Tipp City

Mrs. B’s Catering

Sam & Ethels

StoryPoint of Troy

Tipp City Pizza

Winan’s Coffee and Chocolate

The importance of loving your cities and regions has been the subject of research and TED Talks and more over the years. This is a great opportunity to learn more about one of our towns thanks to 60 exhibitors that will be on hand, ready to give you a flavorful taste of what Tipp City has to offer.

“How lucky is our community to have a place come together in a large beautiful spot like the Tipp Center? We will get to reintroduce ourselves to old businesses and get acquainted with some new ones,” said Tipp City Foundation member Heather Bailey.

How to go

What: Taste of Tipp and Business Expo

When; 4-7:30 p.m. May 2

Where: Tipp Center, 855 North Third St., Tipp City

More information: https://web.tippcitychamber.org