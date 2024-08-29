Former Centerville schools leader has new goal: Finding ways to get students into workforce

The Centerville-Kettering-Oakwood Career Tech Compact shares technical education across districts — more than 15 programs from Allied Health and Automotive Technology to Mass Communication and Software Engineering. High school juniors and seniors attend their program at least several hours a day at the school district where the program is offered.

Henderson considers it his mission to help students, faculty and local business succeed. But now, instead of strategically leading, he investigates, informs and develops consensus.

“It’s becoming aware of what’s available and connecting the dots,” Henderson said.

Henderson spends his days talking to potential employers about their worker needs, how to place students in their businesses and checking in to see how student interns are doing on the job. He may meet with a parent and their teen interested in career opportunities in welding.

Compact teachers have great employer networks, Henderson noted, but they need valuable teaching time, so he works to help lighten their loads. That includes ensuring students log their work hours. He also returns phone calls to employers for teachers busy in class. “I spend a lot of time reaching out.”

And creating practical solutions.

For example, transportation among schools can be an issue, Henderson said. Some students don’t have a driver’s license, telling Henderson private driving schools, now the norm in districts, can be expensive and time consuming.

Henderson worked with Kettering school officials and a private driving school so driving instructors now teach classroom requirements on campus in Kettering at the end of the school day. Parents of students attending get a discount.

Over the last two years, Henderson also co-authored a grant so economically disadvantaged students can attend compact programs. He helped coordinate a spring job fair to align summer job and intern seekers with dozens of potential employers. “It’s all about planting, seeds,” he said.

Henderson even teaches a class on interviewing and “soft skills.” For example, he stresses, if you’re running late, call in and let your supervisor know. Finished with your assigned task? Speak up and ask for more tasks. Stay off your phone.

“I can get them to the front door,” he said. “They have to walk through.”

Senior citizens can join local technical education efforts

Henderson says he still has so much to offer he can’t imagine retiring soon. And he firmly believes likeminded senior citizens can also make a big impact in education—even those with no educational experience.

There are several ways to get involved, Henderson said. Most school districts have academic volunteers that work with teachers and students. You’ll need a background check, but those are fast and simple, he adds. Then you can, for example, help first graders with their reading skills—just by listening to them read their first books.

Are you a retired engineer? Then you probably have a grasp of math that would be helpful for tutoring older students in higher math, Henderson said.

Or help coach a team. “You just have to be motivated to reach out,” he said.

The career experiences of those in most professions are helpful to technical students, Henderson added. If you owned your own small business — whether plumbing, hair salon, catering or home remodeling, etc. — you have valuable information to impart. Lecture a class. Answer student questions.

“You can tell them what made your business successful. What did good customer service look like in your business?” Henderson said.

Getting involved is as simple as calling your local school district, Henderson said. He suggested potential volunteers call the main board of education number. Or call the local high school principal. “It’s not hard. You just have to be motivated.”